Arte Moreno's latest stunt proves Angels fans are in for a long season

It can be tough not to sound negative when talking about the Los Angeles Angels and owner Arte Moreno. As a rule of thumb, despite what fans may think, those covering a team don't want bad things to happen. Business is almost always better when the team is competent and a successfully run organization. The problem is that Moreno has made a sport of incompetence and making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The latest stunt for Moreno would suggest that Angels fans are in for a long season. A spring training game between the Angels and Colorado Rockies is rarely going to make the headlines. Unless, of course, it's when the Rockies' broadcast team is openly wondering what the Angels' direction is.

Sure enough, against the Rockies once again, the Angels are making headlines for reasons that aren't reassuring. Angels fans in the outfield of Tempe Diablo Stadium on Sunday could be heard chanting "sell the team" to the point that an usher had to ask them to stop. As for what sparked the exchange between the usher and fans, it was Moreno.

We got an official warning from

An usher after a "sell the team" chant from

Three guys. Out by the right field pole. She said Arte heard us but also laughed at the same time — Dan (@DanJ_official) March 15, 2026

Arte Moreno just reminded Angels fans why this season feels doomed

It's an interaction that shows just how out of touch Moreno is with the fanbase. Despite the fact that Moreno was laughing at the chant, he was irritated to the point that an usher had to intervene and issue an "official warning" to the fans.

There are simple PR wins that Moreno could have leaned into this offseason. Finding a way to broadcast spring training games, avoiding saying that winning wasn't the priority for fans, and having a clear strategy for televising games during the regular season. None of those things would have done much to help the Angels on the field, but it would at least have given the impression that Moreno had the slightest amount of concern for the direction of the organization.

Instead, it's more confirmation of the reality facing Angels fans. The 2026 season is going to be a long one. Instead of having an owner committed to fixing the problems throughout the entire organization, they have one who would rather laugh at fans who are expressing what is clear to everyone following the team.