The Angels started off their 2025 Draft night by surprising the entire baseball world, and at least temporarily disappointing many of their fans. While the initial shock of the pick might have undersold how solid of a prospect the Halos acquired, the rest of their draft class showed why they selected Bremner below-slot value in the first round.

So, while the Angels' farm system has gotten plenty of flack the past decade and there is a likelihood some of these draft picks are rushed to the majors, Perry Minasian used the savings in the beginning of the draft to be aggressive in the latter half -- in the hopes that this draft not only saves his job but the future of the organization as well.

Below is a list of the entire draft class, with their position, and school.

Day 1 Picks

Tyler Bremner, RHP (1st round, No. 2 overall)

Bats/Throws: R/R

School: UC Santa Barbara

Chase Shores, RHP (2nd Round, No. 47 overall)

Bats/Throws: R/R

School: Louisiana State University

Johnny Slawinski, LHP (3rd Round, No. 79)

Bats/Throws: L/L

School: Lyndon B. Johnson High School (Texas)

Nate Snead, RHP (Compensation Round, No. 105)

Bats/Throws: R/R

School: University of Tennessee

Day 2 Picks

Jake Munroe, 3B (4th Round, No. 109 overall)

Bats/Throws: R/R

School: University of Louisville

CJ Gray, RHP (5th Round, No. 140 overall)

Bats/Throws: R/R

School: A.L. Brown High School (Kannapolis, N.C.)

Luke Lacourse, RHP (6th Round, No. 169 overall)

Bats/Throws: R/R

School: Bay City Western High School (Auburn, Mich.)

Lucas Mahlstedt, RHP (7th Round, No. 199 overall)

Bats/Throws: R/R

School: Clemson University

Isaiah Jackson, OF (8th Round, No. 229 overall)

Bats/Throws: L/R

School: Arizona State University

Slate Alford, 3B (9th Round, No. 259 overall)

Bats/Throws: R/R

School: University of Georgia

Nick Rodriguez, 2B (10th Round, No. 289 overall)

Bats/Throws: L/R

School: Missouri State University

Alton Davis II, LHP (11th Round, No. 319 overall)

Bats/Throws: L/L

School: University of Georgia

Talon Haley, LHP (12th Round, No. 359 overall)

Bats/Throws: R/L

School: Lewisburg High School (Miss.)

Xavier Mitchell, LHP (13th Round, No. 379 overall)

Bats/Throws: L/L

School: Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)

TJ Ford, OF (14th Round, No. 409 overall)

Bats/Throws: S/R

School: Trinity Christian School (Ga.)

Mikey Cascino, RHP (15th Round, No. 439 overall)

Bats/Throws: R/R

School: A3 Academy (Fla.)

Gage Harrelson, OF (16th Round, No. 469 overall)

Bats/Throws: L/L

School: Florida State University

Cole Raymond, RHP (17th Round, No. 499 overall)

Bats/Throws: L/R

School: Avon Old Farms School (Conn.)

Angelo Smith, RHP (18th Round, No. 529 overall)

Bats/Throws: R/R

School: University of Central Florida

Ivan Tatis, SS (19th Round, No. 559 overall)

Bats/Throws: R/R

School: Georgia Premier Academy (Ga.)

Sam Tookoian, RHP (20th Round, No. 559 overall)

Bats/Throws: L/R

School: University of Mississippi

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout