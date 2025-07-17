Tyler Bremner, family's reaction to Angels draft pick has fans warming up to decision

Stop if you've heard this before: Tyler Bremner getting selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 MLB Draft was shocking. There are big picture reasons why the Angels took a player who several reputable sites ranked as a mid-first round talent that high, but chief amongst them has to be that Bremner's tragic familial struggles were not reflected enough in his evaluations.

In June, his mother passed away due to cancer and her funeral was a week before the draft. As everybody knows, there's a direct correlation between somebody's personal life and its effect on one's occupation. This is an impressionable college kid who had to deal with his mother's terrible diagnosis and subsequent declining health -- of course his stuff and numbers were not on-par with what they were the year prior for UC Santa Barbara! Tyler Bremner's resilience in the wake of extreme sadness and loss shows that his makeup and character are off the charts.

Just look at him! He's going to be beloved!

Tyler Bremner and his family's reaction to being drafted No. 2 overall by the Angels in the MLB draft ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cDlfquPkHb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 13, 2025

"Just watch." Chills. It's so cool seeing somebody get drafted in front of what seems like an entire town, but being so personal with a parent. How can you not be romantic about baseball?

A player being selected this high in the draft has to deal with the burden of high expectations, but clearly Bremner can deal with external pressure and keep calm in the face of adversity. The Angels will put that theory to the test when they inevitably send him to Double-A in roughly two weeks. The second Bremner posts a quality start for the Trash Pandas, fans are going to fall in love with the highest pitcher the Angels have ever selected in the draft.

Speaking of purely emotional reactions, there were several reports that the Seattle Mariners were seriously considering taking Bremner at No. 3 if he was available. Everybody, including us here at Halo Hangout, was distraught that the Mariners grabbed LSU's Kade Anderson and the Angels did not. However, the Angels might have stuck it to their division rivals? How's that for a spin zone?

The Angels taking Tyler Bremner over Kade Anderson, Ethan Holliday and Liam Doyle is in the past now, it's time to root for this kid who went through a heartbreaking loss.

