Could the Angels actually pull off a trade for this former MVP?

The Angels were just presented another opportunity to make a splashy trade for an outfielder. The Cubs are looking to slash payroll next season, and are openly shopping former MVP, Cody Bellinger.

As Ken Rosenthal wrote, "the Cubs might need to take back an inflated contract, or accept marginal prospects in a deal." Sounds like an Angels trade, alright! The Cubs are weighing offers for Bellinger and also could be moving INF Nico Hoerner, and will be looking for a package revolved around starting pitching.

Bellinger is on the books for $27.5 million in '25, and has a player option for $25 million in '26 before becoming a free agent. The Cubs tipped their hand on wanting to get that figure off their books, leaving the door open for a trade. If Bellinger's 2024 performance continues next season, he will undoubtedly opt in for 2026. While he has been able to stay available, three of his last four post-MVP and COVID seasons have been fairly lackluster. 2023 was a great reclamation year for him in his first season away from the Dodgers, but he was just an average player from '21-'22, and in '24. He will also be turning 30-years-old midway through next season.

The Angels could use another left-handed power bat, and Bellinger's centerfield defense is above average. Bellinger is theoretically a perfect fit for this team, and would raise their floor. A trade for Bellinger would allow the Angels an opportunity to move Mike Trout over to left field full-time in an attempt to keep their superstar on the field for an entire season. Bellinger has ample experience in right field too (he played right for the majority of his MVP season), so Ron Washington could be provided some opportunities to play Trout in center, Bellinger in right, and Taylor Ward in left...unless Ward is in the trade.

Who could the Angels send back? The Kansas City Royals are pitching the Angels on a Ward swap, but perhaps Perry Minasian could pull off a Bellinger trade with Ward in the deal. The real kicker seems to be the Cubs' sensibility on Tyler Anderson. Anderson is on an expiring contract and due $13 million. Anderson+Ward's arbitration figure would get the Angels to around $22 million in money. If the Cubs are interested in any of the Angels' prospects on top of taking back Anderson and Ward (Ward's deal expires after the 2026 season), the Minasian might be able to sell the Cubs on a deal that would not hurt their chances of competing in 2025 and they would also receive an intriguing player for their future.

If Minasian was willing to move a Caden Dana or George Klassen, that would certainly be as competitive an offer as the Cubs would receive back. It seems unlikely that Minasian would mortgage the future like that given Bellinger's average 2024 season. Perhaps the Cubs could talk themselves into a Chris Cortez, Barrett Kent, Trey Gregory-Alford, or Camden Minacci to get a deal done.

For what it's worth, Angels fans--the Cubs will not take Anthony Rendon back for Bellinger.

