Cubs rumored to be interested in Angels' outfielders... and they're the perfect fit

In terms of late season collapses, the Angels have had their fair share over the course of the past decade (or honestly, Mike Trout's entire career). During the 2025 season, they had company from the Chicago Cubs - and the Detroit Tigers - in terms of just how bad things could look. For the Cubs and Tigers, though, they both made the playoffs despite barely scraping by as the weather began to cool down from July into September. And while the Angels may have enough to trade for Tigers’ ace and two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, the Cubs may be an even more seamless trade fit with the Halos.

The Cubs outfield, headlined by Kyle Tucker when he wasn’t going through an all-time slump, was a rock solid group in 2025. Alongside Tucker, Ian Happ and Pete Crow-Armstrong formed an exceptional group at Wrigley Field. Now, with Tucker all but assured to be leaving in free agency, the Cubs could be in desperate need of a corner outfielder if they want to contend with the Milwaukee Brewers for the 2026 NL Central title. And it just so happens, Anaheim has exactly what they need.

Angels, Cubs are a seamless trade fit

The Cubs have a plethora of young pitching. Cade Horton pitched himself to an exceptional 2.67 ERA during the 2025 season, and even if he is due for some regression will be a strong rotation piece going forward. Javier Assad showed some flashes as a starter for the Cubs as well. Jaxon Wiggins and Brandon Birdsell are both top 10 prospects for the Cubs who could be in contention for an Opening Day rotation spot in Anaheim.

The Angels have Jo Adell and Taylor Ward - and unfortunately it appears at least one of them can be expected to be shipped out of town this offseason. With the Tucker-sized hole in right field, the Cubs will surely be calling the Angels alongside the Philadelphia Phillies this winter. Whether it be Horton, Assad, Wiggins, or Birdsell the Angels’ rotation would be greatly improved if the team decided to do business with Chicago.

Sometimes, two teams just sync up as well as the Angels and Cubs. The Phillies have their fair share of young pitching as well, making them the strongest contender alongside the Cubs to acquire Ward or Adell’s services. And for the Angels, a bidding war between these two (and whoever else wishes to acquire their sluggers) will only make the return on dealing them more and more worthwhile.