Denzer Guzman looks like Angels' prospect success story they've chased for years

For years, the Los Angeles Angels have been desperately trying to develop prospects quickly in order to bolster the club's big-league roster. That is certainly a bold strategy when you don't put the best people you can in charge of player development. Nevertheless, that's been the Angels' strategy, and it looks like they might finally have a success story with infielder Denzer Guzman.

Guzman has flown under the radar since Christian Moore joined the Angels' organization in 2024. Guzman, however, has moved through the minor leagues quickly despite middling numbers — one that included an ill-fated MLB debut last year — but his stats at Triple-A this season were extremely loud.

After what has been an overwhelmingly successful return to the majors, it appears that Guzman may actually stick around for good this time.

Denzer Guzman is showing that Angels' development approach can work

It is honestly quite humorous how when you compare Guzman's development to other Angels prospects. He had back-to-back seasons with sub-.700 OPS in 2023 and 2024, but that didn't stop the Angels from promoting him to Double-A at the tender age of 20.

Unlike some other Angels prospects who put up loud numbers in the minors, which oftentimes fueled their rise, LA just kept promoting Guzman despite his lack of production.

This time, however, it looks like the Angels knew what they were doing with one of the top international free agents from 2021. Before being promoted to the majors for the second time, Guzman owned a .974 OPS (well beyond anything he had ever done in the minors) in 58 games at Triple-A. So far, he has done little to slow down since his promotion, and has three homers and 11 RBI through his first 12 games back in an Angels uniform.

It seems that Guzman has finally surpassed Moore on the Angels' depth chart and has finally given Los Angeles the production they have longed for at third base since their ill-fated signing of the ghost of Anthony Rendon. Even if he isn't a star, Guzman being "good enough" is more than enough to consider him a success story.