Despite Angels’ decisions with him, Christian Moore isn’t a draft bust (yet)

Christian Moore has been a hot topic for Los Angeles Angels fans all season long. The 2024 first-round pick initially brought a lot of hope to a beleaguered fan base when he burst on the minor league scene, hitting .347/.400/.584 through 25 games split between Single-A Inland Empire and Double-A Rocket City, immediately after his season wrapped up at the University of Tennessee.

Hope has turned to exasperation since then, as his development has taken a circuitous route, while the player they passed over to select him, Konnor Griffin, has become an all-world phenom in the bigs with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Moore's 2025 struggles gave way to a 2026 season that got progressively better down at Salt Lake and made him look ready for a call-up well before Los Angeles acquiesced and finally gave him the opportunity on June 18. It didn't take long for the team to pull the plug as they sent him back down to Salt Lake on June 27.

It was just a six-game sample for Moore, who was a part-time player during his stint, so while the move is frustrating, getting the 23-year-old the chance to play every day is important.

Christian Moore playing every day is the best thing for his Angels development, one way or another

Moore did not take the demotion well and apparently had a verbal outburst upon learning the news. It's fair to question his maturity after that, but at the same time, his frustration is understandable.

The Angels haven't had a concrete plan for him. They've rushed him to the majors in 2025. They've slow-played him in 2026. They've added third base to his repertoire, and now are forcing left field upon him. It's hard to say he can truly focus on simply getting better when there's always another curveball coming down the pike.

Christian Moore gets tested early on a deep fly ball down the left-field line and he loses track of it for what's ruled a double for Nick Kurtz. pic.twitter.com/ilRimQZkSz — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) June 19, 2026

Moore is still very young, and reps are what matter. The question is, where should those reps come? While it might not necessarily harm him to play every day at Salt Lake, it's questionable if he shouldn't be given run with the Halos at his natural second base.

32-year-old Donovan Walton has been extremely hot since landing with the Angels, but there's a reason why he has played for five different teams and compiled -1.2 fWAR. Oswald Peraza has cooled off, and Vaughn Grissom has essentially been a replacement-level player.

The Angels are going nowhere in 2026, so there's a strong argument to be made that Moore starting at second base every day makes more sense than putting him back in Triple-A.

The most important thing for all young players is consistency, and regardless of which level it comes at, the Angels need to do a better job ensuring that Moore has a consistent role, consistent expectations, and consistent playing time. He's not a bust yet, but if he isn't given that sort of stability, he very well could become one, and it would be the Angels' fault.