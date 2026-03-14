ESPN insider perfectly sums up Angels two biggest issues, and neither is an easy fix

Everyone from the Los Angeles Angels fan base, to industry experts, to the Colorado Rockies announcers, is wondering just what exactly is the franchise's plan heading into 2026. Coming off a second straight last-place finish in the AL West, one would think the team would make some sort of statement about its future direction.

However, we're still unsure of what it is they are truly trying to accomplish. This is a team that still has Mike Trout and a number of useful veteran pieces, even if they are ultimately devoid of star power. It's also a team that has a few intriguing young players, though not enough to make a meaningful difference.

While Los Angeles proper is home to the Dodgers and baseball supremacy, the denizens of Orange County are stuck in a sort of hardball purgatory. ESPN Insider Aiden Gonzalez summed up the quagmire the Halos find themselves in perfectly. “You can’t be a team that doesn’t have that steady pipeline of talent coming through the farm system and then also not have an owner who is spending a ton of money to make up for it," Gonzalez said.

Alden Gonzalez (ESPN) believes the Angels are in a rut:



“You can’t be a team that doesn’t have that steady pipeline of talent coming through the farm system and then also not have an owner who is spending a ton of money to make up for it."



(@HaloTerritory) pic.twitter.com/z92aYXcnpH — SleeperAngels (@SleeperAngels) March 10, 2026

MLB Insider Aiden Gonzalez takes Arte Moreno and the Angels to task for the directionless state of the organization

In baseball, there are typically only two paths a team can follow — rebuild or contend. Sure, there are teams like the Brewers and the Rays that thread the needle between the two, but they do so out of necessity and have learned how to execute the complicated balancing act where most have failed.

That brings us to the Halos. They have the 28th-ranked farm system in the league, which has been an ongoing trend for years. If that wasn't bad enough, their player development strategy, or lack thereof, has mangled numerous prospects over the years. Currently, they have just one top-100 prospect, last year's first-round pick, Tyler Bremer (No. 81), and are already predicted to rush him to the majors.

The Angels have struggled at drafting and player development, but they've also been steadfast in their refusal to trade away veterans for prospects, only ever considering it if the player is in his final year of team control. In doing so, they've seen players like Luis Rengifo and Tyler Anderson go from being hot commodities at various points on the trade market to walking away for nothing in free agency.

If you don't want to build a farm system and develop a consistent talent pipeline, fine. At that point, though, you're going to have to open up the checkbook. Under Arte Moreno in recent years, that's something the Angels have largely refused to do.

The biggest contract the Angels gave out this offseason was a one-year, $5 million pact to Kirby Yates. If you're not going to pay up for free agents and you're not going to invest in scouting and player development and make wise choices with key youngsters, you're going to be lost in purgatory with no end in sight.

Moreno might think that the fans don't care about winning, but in reality, the only person who clearly couldn't care less about what the product on the field looks like is him. There are two clear paths to build a winning organization, and by refusing to follow either of them, he's proven that winning baseball games is the furthest thing from his mind.