Top talent evaluator drops Tyler Bremner timeline Angels fans know all too well

The world was their oyster when the Los Angeles Angels held the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. They could have picked any number of hotshot prospects ranging from second-generation phenom Ethan Holliday, top prep arm Seth Hernandez, and many more. Instead, they raised eyebrows with the selection of right-handed starter Tyler Bremner.

This isn't to say that Bremner is a bad prospect. The UC Santa Barbara product has an electric fastball that pairs nicely with an elite changeup. That's a fantastic foundation to work with, but to make it as a starter, he'll need to prove that his breaking ball can become a reliable third pitch.

However, as much as the pick was about Bremner and his talent, there was also a financial component that was important (perhaps even more important than the player and his talent) to Arte Moreno and the Halos. Bremner signed an underslot deal, which saved the club roughly $2.5 million.

One would think that with a minor league system so devoid of talent, such paltry savings would matter much less than having the opportunity to inject a blue-chip prospect into the mix, but these are the Angels we're talking about here. Logic goes out the window.

There's another component of why Los Angeles made the selection, and it's one that fans know too well. Bremner turns 22 on April 20, and with a decent amount of collegiate experience, he can potentially be a fast-track prospect, which the organization loves more than anything.

Prospect expert predicts that the Angels will fast-track Tyler Bremner to the majors

It's not just past history that tells us this, either. Prospect guru Jim Callis went on MLB Network and shared his thoughts on Bremner's timeline.

After being drafted second overall last year, how soon can Tyler Bremner help the Angels?@jimcallisMLB discusses the righty's outlook. pic.twitter.com/RD8rRchHqY — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 26, 2026

Asked specifically if Bremner will make his big league debut in 2026, Callis said, "I think history tells us yes. I think it's a matter of is it going to be April? Is it going to be June? I say by the All-Star break. He was a little bit of a surprise when he went No. 2 because he wasn't rated that high in the final draft rankings, but he went into last year as good as any pitcher in the draft."

"He had a rough year; his mom was dying of breast cancer, and he was dealing with that. He finished really, really strong. This guy has the best changeup in last year's draft. He's got a mid-90s fastball. He throws a lot of strikes. It's the Angels; they need pitching. He's going to be up really, really quick."

As you can see, there are two things at play. Bremner has a lot of polish with his strike-throwing ability, and some of his 2026 struggles are easily explained by the personal turmoil he was experiencing with his mom's illness. However, Callis acknowledged at the end that the Angels need pitching tells you all you need to know. Rather than address their big league needs completely and give a promising young prospect the time to grow, they're going to look to him as a cheap solution for their needs.

Given their complete ineptitude at developing starting pitchers, that's a scary proposition. For once, it would be nice for Los Angeles to recognize that they have a talented prospect and let him force the issue on his own, rather than letting big league needs dictate when and how they promote youngsters. The aggressive approach has worked at times with Zach Neto as the poster child; however, we've also seen the flip-side, with Christian Moore really struggling last year after being rushed up.

Bremner has yet to throw a professional pitch. The fact that this is even being discussed this early is proof that the Angels will do anything they can to try and take advantage of cheap talent, even if it prevents a promising youngster from having a chance to reach his full ceiling. That should have fans running scared.