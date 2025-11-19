ESPN insider suggests trade that could replenish Angels' farm system

As usual, all signs point to the Angels toeing the line this offseason in terms of contending. Owner Arte Moreno has become notorious for doing just enough in free agency and via trade to claim that the team is trying to win during the upcoming season. Last season, that meant signing Yusei Kikuchi (which worked out quite well) and trading for Jorge Soler (which did not work out very well). This offseason appears that it will be more of the same, with insiders mentioning Moreno will not be looking to break the bank.

And while the trade rumors surrounding outfielders Jo Adell and Taylor Ward have mostly been reported as a move to fill holes on the big league roster such as starting pitcher or center field (or both, if they deal with the Phillies), ESPN insider Jeff Passan pointed out that the Angels may be wise to go down a different path if they move on from Adell or Ward.

When mentioning Ward and Adell, Passan went against common thinking around the Angels' payroll while pointing out another possibility with trading the corner outfielders. Passan writes, "The Angels could be big spenders this winter, one source familiar with their plans said, and while most of those resources will go toward the pitching staff, they could beef up a barren farm system."

Angels could move Jo Adell or Taylor Ward for prospects

Passan's thinking makes a lot of sense. If he is hearing that the Angels are going to be big spenders (which remains to be seen, but Passan is the most plugged in reporter in baseball), then using Ward or Adell to build organizational depth through the minor leagues would be a wise move.

The Angels have holes in the rotation, third base (which they're looking to fill with an international star), bullpen, and center field. If they spend their money wisely and make some key trades, those holes could all reasonably be filled without moving Adell or Ward. And while having both would be great, using one to grab a few prospects to set themselves up for future success would be a wise maneuver by general manager Perry Minasian and the front office.

As stated before, it remains to be seen whether or not the Angels are really going to spend this offseason. With Anthony Rendon still on the books for one more season and Jorge Soler making $14 million, Moreno could very well wait till next offseason to spend big. If they do spend big time, though, moving Ward or Adell for prospects as Passan mentioned would be a nifty move for the front office.