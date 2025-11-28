Former Angels' outfielder blasts Anthony Rendon's work ethic amidst buyout rumors

As if the Angels' offseason could not get better in the eyes of the fans, there is even more good news coming out of Anaheim. The Angels started their offseason hot by trading for a potential ace in Grayson Rodriguez, sending long time outfielder Taylor Ward to the Orioles in the process. The move was widely loved by people across the big leagues, and it reportedly gave the Angels' even more flexibility in free agency this offseason than they had anticipated. Now, the team is going all-in this offseason by generating even more payroll...this time with some addition by subtraction.

No Angels fan needs a reminder about the Anthony Rendon Era in Anaheim. The worst contract in big league history, Rendon accumulated 3.7 WAR during his Angels' career. Injuries derailed what was supposed to be the return of great baseball in Anaheim behind Rendon, Mike Trout, and Shohei Ohtani. Instead, the third baseman's contract and career are reportedly ending early as the Angels are looking to buy out the final year and Rendon is expected to retire. And while this gives the Angels' the flexibility in free agency to go after some of the best players available, one former teammate of Rendon's is signaling it may lead to a better environment in Anaheim as well.

Former Angels' outfielder Kevin Pillar takes shot at Anthony Rendon

Kevin Pillar played for the Angels during the 2024 season - what ended up being Anthony Rendon's last as a Halo. The two are different people - Pillar lasted in the big leagues for so long due to his work ethic and relationship with younger players, while Rendon is on the record for suggesting baseball is just a job. Neither are right or wrong here, but there is a clear division between how the two handle themselves in the clubhouse. And amidst the buyout news, Pillar let it fly on Rendon.

When you sign a large deal, you owe it to the team to put your best foot forward, says @KPILLAR4.



"I don't think people inside the clubhouse, the front office, and the ownership group believe Anthony Rendon put forth his best effort every single day." pic.twitter.com/lQGXdFmiQ4 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 26, 2025

Pillar went on to note that despite Rendon's hip surgery during Spring Training last year, the third baseman was never around the team after that (Rendon opted to rehab near his home in Texas). There were also no reports of Rendon visiting the team throughout the year, even when they played the Houston Astros - a half hour drive from Rendon's home in Katy.

Pillar also discusses that Rendon's shadow no longer hanging over the Angels could be good for development, saying "To not have to deal with him being in Spring Training, maybe influencing some of the younger players to not go hard in drills, not take ground balls, or learn from him in maybe a negative way." The Angels young core will determine how far this team goes in 2026, and having good leadership around them will be vital. Pillar suggests that Rendon was not going to fill that role whether he was healthy or not.

In the end, the Rendon-Angels divorce is best for everyone. The Angels get payroll flexibility this offseason, and Rendon can live out his life quietly in Texas and pursue whatever he desires - and that list clearly does not contain a comeback to Major League Baseball.