Last season, in the midst of one of the most disappointing seasons in the history of the Angels’ organization, the team signed veteran journeyman Kevin Pillar to a minimum contract towards the end of April. Pillar was vocal about his desire to reach ten years of service time, and the Angels helped make that possible (and held a great celebration) for one of the best defensive outfielders that the 2010's had to offer.

Now, Kevin Pillar has officially retired from the sport, ending his career with the American League West rival Texas Rangers. They released around a month ago, and Pillar officially hung up his cleats while appearing on Foul Territory. One topic discussed by Pillar may be of significant interest for Halo fans, as the outfielder did not hold back when discussing the Rangers' locker room atmosphere.

Pillar compared his experience in Texas to his playing days in Atlanta, where he stated "Everyone wanted to pull on the same rope, everyone wanted to hangout and do everything together. Winning was the most important thing. Everyday." Pillar pointed at the difficulty he had incorporating himself into the group of players in Arlington, explaining that most of the team is the same from their World Series roster, and he felt like an outsider inside of the clubhouse.

Pillar continued, explaining his outcast status, "When I got in the clubhouse in Texas. There's a lot of talent in there and there's a lot of individual stuff going on. A lot of guys are doing their own thing. You might not see people until the game. Guys are just kinda doing their own thing." For a veteran like Pillar, who has been apart of ten organizations, one would assume he has no trouble filling in both on and off of the field, no matter where he is playing. For someone of his level of respect to have felt like he didn't belong is rather surprising, and makes the Rangers' disappointing season a little more sensible.

Considering the Angels were lambasted for their cell phone policy prior to this season, it appears the media was focusing on the wrong AL West clubhouse. If a veteran and journeyman like Pillar - who showcased a clear love for the game throughout his career - could not find comfort in a clubhouse, it speaks volumes. And while their records are near each other in the standings, the locker room could be the reason the Angels are overachieving while the Rangers are struggling to mesh despite their top-end talent.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout