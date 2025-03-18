The 2024 Angels were the worst team in franchise history, but a couple members of that team look like their careers are not close to being over. Brandon Drury and Griffin Canning, who both were objectively two of the worst players in MLB who received consistent playing time last season, are showing signs of life now that they are out of the organization. Both are balling out during spring training and could easily have their minor league contracts turned into major league deals sooner rather than later.

Griffin Canning Was Fantastic Today!



4.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9K, 71 Pitches



13 Whiffs

39% Whiff%

35% CSW%



Canning is throwing his fastball less and mixing in more Sliders, Cutters, and Changeups. Very excited to see his development in 2025 with the Mets! pic.twitter.com/RopgNAS0B2 — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) March 17, 2025

Former Angels got exactly what they wanted following spring training results

Canning was dealt to the Atlanta Braves early in the offseason, but they severed ties with him almost immediately. He signed a minor league deal with the New York Mets, but looks to be a huge part of their injury-riddled rotation now. So far, Canning has thrown 10 innings, punched out 16, walked only 2, and allowed a single earned run. Drury signed a minor league contract with the lowly Chicago White Sox, but the veteran has been their best hitter in camp. His 36 ABs lead the team so far in their games, and he is slashing .361/.395/.806/1.200 with 3 home runs, 13 hits, 29 total bases, and he has struck out only 6 times. Unreal.

Yes, these are massive turnarounds for the two players in their first season away from the Angels. Canning led the American League in earned runs last season, whereas Drury had one of the worst individual seasons in franchise history. The Angels are such a woe-begotten franchise that their stellar spring training performances are not necessarily expected, but they are not the most shocking results in the world for fans. The Angels have a long track record of players departing the franchise and instantly elevating their game.

A Drury reunion was assuredly not considered whatsoever, and the Canning trade netted the Angels Jorge Soler. It's meaningless to dwell too much on this, especially losing Canning. Drury, however, the team could have used in the wake of Yoán Moncada potentially missing time, Luis Rengifo being behind schedule, and Anthony Rendon doing more Anthony Rendon things. Another third baseman with a track record like Drury's on a minor league contract does not look like the worst thing in the world right now.

It must be a breath of fresh air for players leaving the Angels and not having to deal with the cheap, meddling owner, and whatever comes of that, on a day-to-day basis. Clearly the Angels have been a sub-standard organization for a decade or so, and Drury and Canning might be put on plans that better suit them as individuals. They are off to greener pastures and not looking in the rearview window anytime soon.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout