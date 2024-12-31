Former Angels top prospect steps away from baseball, but this time for good

A distinctive Angels figure is hanging up his cleats -- for the second, yet final time. The first time, Ty Buttrey took a temporary pause from baseball, but this time around it is permanent. The 31-year-old Buttrey is saying goodbye after spending the last three seasons playing AAA baseball with the Angels, Astros, and Mariners' affiliates. He did not participate in the entire 2021 season, citing the exhausting and demanding manner of the sport and its effects on players' mental health.

Ty Buttrey posted this to Instagram, announcing he is leaving baseball pic.twitter.com/Yw3TTlff7A — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) April 3, 2021

“I just kind of felt an emptiness,” said Buttrey. “I was like, man, this is odd — I’m doing really, really well. I can keep going, I can keep doing this. But I just felt — there was a dull moment. I thought that was odd. Why is this a weird moment? Why am I not excited to do my job and compete?”

The Red Sox won the World Series in 2018, and their biggest splash that season was acquiring Ian Kinsler and cash for Ty Buttrey and Williams Jerez. Despite a shaky bullpen at the major league level, and Buttrey being a 6'6, 25-year-old reliever with incredible promise, the Red Sox ended up dealing a soon-to-be closer for a 36-year-old second baseman. The Angels gave him his MLB debut soon after.

From 2018-2020, Buttrey could easily fire in absolute bullets. He averaged at least 96mph on his unique, pronated heater each of those three seasons, topping at 97mph in 2019 -- which was his career year. For the Angels in '19, he ranked third amongst all Angels pitchers in fWAR, third in FIP, second in xFIP, and fourth in HR/9. He added in a bullet-y, yet slow, slider. He would sprinkle in a hard changeup with a solid shape. He collected 11 total saves in those three seasons, amassing 122 strikeouts in 115 total innings pitched.

The Angels welcomed Buttrey back in 2022 and kept him at AAA Salt Lake the entire season to work his way back into shape, hoping he could reclaim a solid percentage of his previous self on the mound. He lost his fastball velocity, and struggled fielding his position and holding baserunners. After the Angels and Buttrey parted ways via free agency, he bounced around the Astros and Mariners organizations before officially retiring right before New Years Eve.

The Angels just saw Ehire Adrianza retire as well. Kevin Pillar discussed retiring before changing his mind and deciding he would love if a team gave him an opportunity to revive his career in some manner.

We wish Ty and his family well as he embarks on his next chapter!

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout