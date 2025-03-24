What's more taxing on an athlete's psyche than knowing you are replacing one of the best to ever play? It's a tough act having to follow a Barry Bonds, Albert Pujols, or Mike Trout, and it must be incredibly daunting knowing that your legacy will be in large part comprised of how well you followed up a Hall of Famer. Seeing Trout move out of centerfield and watching him track fly balls in a corner outfield spot will not be a sight for sore Angels fans' eyes, especially if the incoming centerfielders continue to struggle.

Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak were already going to figure into the Angels' outfield plans for 2025, but it was not expected they would platoon in centerfield instead of Trout every game. Luis Rengifo's name was thrown out as a potential centerfielder as well. Well, all three are being thrown under the bus by fans right now after disastrous spring training statistics. Despite being labeled a utility player, Rengifo is likely going to see 0 playing time in centerfield this year as he was not able to get an adequate amount of game reps before they start counting for something.

All three just cannot hit water if they fell out of the boat.

Adell: 21 games, .190/.213/.414/.627, 15:1 K:BB

Moniak: 19 games, .188/.241/.375/.616, 15:4 K:BB

Rengifo: 7 games, .125/.222/.125/.347, 3:2 K:BB

How concerned should the Angels be about their centerfielders?

Adell's still going to post high exit velocities and run down some balls in centerfield, but his 0-22 slump during spring training embodies the low lows he often encounters on the field. Angels fans and staffers are praying his bone-headed mistakes are now a thing of the past, and will not persist now that he is out of a corner outfield spot (playing centerfield is easier than left or right in theory, as you have more direct routes given the ideal vantage point of being in front of the batter).

Of the three players, Adell's season will truly be a benchmark of where the Angels are in the standings. Nobody knows what to expect from Adell this year, but most would lean towards him underwhelming. His ceiling remains high and the coaches laud his work ethic, the strides he's made as a professional in the clubhouse are huge. However, he just might not be able to fully put it together in a satisfactory enough way to springboard this organization closer to the postseason. What Julio Rodriguez is to the Mariners, Jo Adell needs to be to the Angels and he is just not capable of reaching his once great potential.

Despite being a former no. 1 overall draft pick, Moniak just might not have the tools necessary to be an everyday centerfielder. He is woefully bad against left-handed pitching. Rengifo is coming off a season where he missed the last couple months because of a wrist injury and is dealing with a nagging hamstring in camp. All three have massive injury concerns.

When the Angels announced that Trout was moving to right field, they did not rule out him filtering back into centerfield from time-to-time. Whether it's due to injury or ineffectiveness of their current centerfielders, Trout might be pressed back into duty and have to put the Superman cape back on. Do not rule him out as being the everyday centerfielder come May.

Heck, Luis Robert Jr.'s still available!

