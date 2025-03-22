When the Los Angeles Angels selected Jo Adell with the 10th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, they likely envisioned a dynamic outfield duo with him and Mike Trout. Eight years later, Adell has struggled to establish himself as an everyday player. Meanwhile, Trout has only played more than 82 games in a season once over the past four years. In a way, the 2025 season serves as a fork in the road for Adell and his time with the Angels. It'll be his sixth season playing in the majors and essentially his second "full" season after he played in over 100 MLB games for the first time last year.

It's hard to see Adell sticking around in Los Angeles much longer if he replicates his 2024 numbers. A .207 average with a sub-.300 OBP is not that of a major league regular. Still, there is hope that the former top-five overall prospect can find a spark at the plate and become a key member of the Angels' lineup.

Can the permanent move to centerfield ignite Jo Adell's play?

The bulk of Adell's playing time with the Angels has come in the corner outfield spots. With just 15 MLB starts in center entering 2025, there could be an adjustment period for Adell as he transitions into a platoon with Mickey Moniak.

There's hope that last year's defensive improvements in right field can translate to center. Adell ranked second among qualified right fielders in Defensive Runs Saved, per Fangraphs. He was one of three American League finalists for the Gold Glove Award in right.

One thing that Adell can't be criticized for is putting in the effort. Since the Angels decided to move Trout to right, coaches have been working with Adell to adjust to his new position. It has already paid off this spring as Adell has made several impressive plays in center. Just this week he took away runs from the Cincinnati Reds with a spectacular running grab. (Video below courtesy of MLB Film Room.)

Continuing to play well in the outfield should boost Adell's confidence. Will that lead to better hitting numbers? It's hard to say right now. However, he can show his value to the team by playing an above-average center field.

Power stroke could be key to breakout season

Adell showed flashes of power last season, finishing the year with 20 big-league home runs. His hitting stats increased across the board after he eliminated the leg kick in his swing. Could a full season with his new approach lead to a 30-homer campaign?

There's no denying the power that he possesses. Adell homered 23 times in 74 Triple-A games in 2023. He hit 60 in 187 games with Salt Lake from 2021-2023.

He's experimented with his swing during spring training, trying to take a more aggressive approach. After being quoted as such on March 4, per MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger, Adell recorded a hit in four straight games. A three-run homer was among them.

All three of his home runs this spring came with runners on. After going hitless in seven straight, Adell registered three hits in Los Angeles' March 19 game, adding a double to his two-run shot. He's projected to hit toward the bottom of the lineup when he's in it. Finding consistency in his power game could move him up, or at least give the Angels more depth offensively.

This is a pivotal season for Adell. If he can establish himself as a reliable bat for the Angels, it could signal brighter days ahead for the franchise.

