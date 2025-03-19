Angels provide fans with a potential sneak preview of their Opening Day lineup

Regular season baseball games have kicked off, so it's time for the every day players to kick it into high gear for the upcoming 162 game grind. Ron Washington hinted that right around now is when he would start letting the big dogs off the leash a bit more, and his lineup construction for a spring training game against the Chicago White Sox could easily be a hint at who will be in the Opening Day game against the very same White Sox.

#Angels lineup today.



Ron Washington mentioned that today would be when “real” lineups could be written, so this could be a lineup possibility come Opening Day. pic.twitter.com/IndmrObgZF — Jack Janes (@JackJanes_) March 19, 2025

The regulars are going to start playing all 9 innings at this point in camp. Most notably, Mike Trout does not have a sub for the game and will be in right field all game long. It appears that not only is Trout giving up centerfield, but he might be giving up the no. 2 spot in the batting order at the beginning of the regular season. Ron Washington, who loves him some bunting and ground outs if it means moving a runner from first to second base, might utilize Nolan Schanuel in the 2-hole instead of Trout. Washington threw out names like Luis Rengifo, Kevin Newman, and Tim Anderson previously, but Schanuel is a far better option than those three.

Joining Trout as players who will not be subbed out against the White Sox are Taylor Ward, Jorge Soler, and Jo Adell. Like with Trout, Ward has been taking it easy thus far in camp in that he has only played in 12 games. Adell has been playing in plenty of games, but clearly needs extra at bats given his far from ideal statistics at the plate. His centerfield defense has held up well, but he cannot get enough reps out there this spring.

Lastly, J.D. Davis is subbing in at third base at some point in the game, which might hint at who would replace Yoán Moncada if he does miss Opening Day. If Moncada does not need to miss time at the beginning of the season, then Ryan Noda might have the inside track at breaking camp with the Angels. However, the Angels would have need for another third baseman in addition to Luis Rengifo if Moncada's thumb is not healed by March 27th. Rengifo is still in need of a sub at this point, given that he is still being eased back into games. While Kyren Paris is the people's choice for who rounds out the roster, the Angels would have more need for Davis than Paris with their never-ending carousel at third base.

