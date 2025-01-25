Heading into the 2025 season, the situation at first base for the Angels could best be summarized as “curious”. Curious in an odd way, as the offseason has been filled with rumors of a possible big-name addition, and curious in an inquisitive way as the top two candidates to man that spot come with significant question marks.

Pete Alonso’s name has been repeatedly tied to the Angels over the last couple of months, which seems an unlikely match. Despite frequent reports of Angels' interest, it's looking like a near-zero chance they land the Polar Bear. He would certainly deepen the lineup, but taking on yet another enormous contract with an aging corner infielder (while Anthony Rendon is still getting paid) feels ridiculous. Especially when you factor in fast-tracking 2022 first round draft pick Nolan Schanuel to the big leagues.

There’s also a certain other star first baseman due to become a free agent next year, bearing a very familiar name to Anaheim fans. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. just feels like such an Arte Moreno move – headline grabbing, turnstile moving, and a throwback to past glories.

Pipe dreams aside, the position is Schanuel’s to lose. Like the rest of the Angels’ young core, he spent 2024 finding his way at the top level. The loudest criticism from draft day onwards was around his lack of power, and it sure looked as if he tried to counter that early in the season. He hit 8 of his eventual 13 home runs prior to the All-Star break, but also struck out 59 times for a .238 average. His second half was far better, as he shifted his focus to hitting for contact and getting on base, the very skills that got him drafted in the first place.

This season should be his chance to show that he’s found his place, perhaps not as a superstar, but as a more than capable everyday piece.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Los Angeles Angels | Brandon Sloter/GettyImages

The one guy who might have something to say about that is Niko Kavadas. Acquired from the Red Sox in August as part of the Luis Garcia trade, Kavadas had a taste of the majors in 2023, before making the decision to make a second trip to the Arizona Fall League. That choice paid off, as Kavadas slashed .329/.462/.700 on his way to winning AFL Offensive Player of the Year. The Angels also acquired Ryan Noda as a depth piece, and he is by far the best defender of the three. J.D. Davis is a new addition who has a whole lot of first base experience and even more in-game power. Perhaps if Rendon makes the team he takes first base reps? So, there's that?

Neither Schanuel or Kavadas could realistically be called sure things, but having both of them in the mix makes first base an intriguing source of potential for the Halos in 2025.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout