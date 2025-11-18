Howie Kendrick, 2 more former Angels land on 2026 Hall of Fame ballot

While the free agent market has officially started to take off with the Angels and their fans watching the Seattle Mariners make the first big move, there are other storylines happening around MLB. The MLB Hall of Fame has announced the ballot for the upcoming election year, and there are a few names that Halo fans will recognize that are eligible for Hall of Fame induction this season. The Contemporary Baseball Era Commitee will give two former Angels' foes a final chance at the Hall of Fame as well this offseason.

Returning to the ballot is former Angels’ closer Francisco Rodriguez, otherwise known as K-Rod. As a rookie in 2002, Rodriguez posted a 1.93 ERA over the course of the playoffs and struck out 28 batters in his 18.2 innings pitched. He also holds the record for most saves in a season, which he set during the 2008 campaign for the Angels. Of the Halos’ 100 wins that season, 62 of them were saved by K-Rod. In his third appearance on the ballot last year, he received 10.2 percent of votes.

Three former Angels find themselves on Hall of Fame ballot

Bobby Abreu will be on the ballot for an eighth time. He saw 19.5 percent of votes last year, and is a huge long shot to be inducted. Recent Angels’ managerial candidate Torii Hunter is on the ballot for a sixth straight year. He received 5.1 percent of the votes last year, and is more likely to fall off this season than to ever be inducted.

Of the new additions to the ballot, none matter more to the fans in Anaheim than long-time second baseman Howie Kendrick. In his nine-year career with the Angels, Kendrick hit .294 and was a part of multiple playoff teams. While he is very unlikely to reach the Hall of Fame, his heroics in the 2019 World Series with the Washington Nationals will help his case.

The biggest overall storyline will once again be how known cheaters will be voted on. PED abusers such as Alex Rodriguez, Manny Rodriguez, and freshly eligible Ryan Braun will be judged once again this season. Carlos Beltran - a member of the 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal - was hired and then fired by the New York Mets due to his involvement before he ever managed a game for them. He is the first player that was a part of the scandal to be eligible, and seems to be on track to (eventually) be inducted. Also worth noting, Shin-Soo Choo becomes the first South Korean to ever be eligible for Baseball Hall of Fame voting in Cooperstown.

So while the fans may not have any Halo speeches to look forward to next July, this voting cycle will be a big tell as to whether or not K-Rod can ever make it into Cooperstown and potentially become the second player to ever enter the Hall of Fame donning the Angels’ cap. And hey, maybe the Halos can bring in a future Hall of Fame pitcher to Anaheim for 2026.