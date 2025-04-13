Injured Angels veteran may not have job to come back to once he returns from the IL

It's becoming easier to list the Angels hitters who are not red hot right now than those who are on a tear following the team's home run derby-esque performance so far in the early going. Kyren Paris and Logan O'Hoppe have been early season MVP candidates, despite the lack of respect from the national media, and over the last few games many veterans have started to crush baseballs joining these youngsters in the land of the locked in.

With that said, one Angels veteran has not yet found his groove and could find himself left without a job after landing on the IL. Yoan Moncada has hit just .190/.370/.286 so far on the season, and now finds himself in a position that's become most familiar to him in recent years, manning a spot on the injured list.

Moncada mysteriously hurt his thumb back in spring training though no one could seem to pinpoint the moment the injury occurred. His prognosis for opening day was in doubt, however, the injury was not considered severe and he avoided an IL stint, until now.

The injury may not seem severe, but it's a huge blow for the former No. 1 overall prospect in baseball. Despite flashes, Moncada has never realized the potential that got him a massive signing bonus as an international free agent out of Cuba.

In addition to inconsistent performance, the injuries have mounted. Moncada was limited to just 12 games in 2024 due to a hip injury. He spent the offseason trying to work back into shape playing in the Puerto Rican winter league before seeing his time there come to a premature end, injuring his foot on a foul tip.

Yoan Moncada's job might not be waiting for him when he returns from the IL

The injuries and inconsistency limited his value on the open market, and the once-promising infielder was forced to accept a paltry one-year $5 million offer from the Angels entering his age-30 season. His hope was to prove to be healthy and regain the form he showed in 2019 when he slashed .315/.367/.548 and posted 5.2 fWAR.

Instead, he may find himself relegated to a part time role upon his return. Kyren Paris originally made the team as a reserve whose primary job would be to spell Jo Adell in centerfield, however, all the 23-year-old has done is hit and has forced his way into the Halos every day lineup -- playing more and more second base along the way.

The versatile Luis Rengifo, who had been the primary second baseman to open the season, has begun to play more at the hot corner in Moncada's absence. The infield will soon become even more crowded with Zach Neto's imminent return. The star shortstop is currently tearing the cover off the ball for Triple-A Salt Lake as he prepares to rejoin the big league club.

While Paris will retain some semblance of a super utility role, he has seemingly claimed second base as his primary position. Neto's return will stabilize shortstop, and Rengifo has proven to be a better third baseman than second baseman.

All of that means, unless a catastrophic slump occurs amongst this group, Moncada will return without a regular place to play. His best shot to get in games will be when Paris shifts to center to give Adell a rest, or when Rengifo shifts to second to spell Paris. Otherwise, he'll find himself on the bench most nights.

The season is long, and the sample size so far is small, but Moncada's latest trip to the injured list certainly looks like he's about to get "Wally Pipp'd" as the team around him has started to heat up.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout