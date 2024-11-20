It sure sounds like the Angels are the favorites to sign this starting pitcher

The Angels have some tricks up their sleeves this offseason, and they may yet pull another out. According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Angels are a team to watch in the Tomoyuki Sugano sweepstakes. The Athletic also previously slated the Halos as one of Sugano's best fits, alongside the Diamondbacks and Giants.

Sugano is a true free agent, therefore the Angels would not need to pay an additional posting fee to NPB's Yomiuri Giants since they are not posing him (despite what The Athletic wrote). Tim Britton projected his salary in the one year, $11 million range, but it would not be surprising if Sugano secured a multi-year deal of some sort (a club or player option for a second/third year). Sugano would be a cheap add for a theoretical innings eating, midtier starting pitcher.

The Angels are the most active team in free agency and love starters like Sugano

ESPN's Jeff Passan described Sugano's repertoire like this: "he doesn't have stuff that sizzles, but he's the sort of practitioner of pitching who still can find success in the big leagues." Sound like anybody you know, Angels fans? A 35-year-old with below average stuff? Shoutout to Kyle Hendricks and Tyler Anderson. The Athletic's panel of writers who ranked their top free agents were mixed on Sugano, as Jim Bowden had him 14th, Keith Law had him 27th, Aaron Gleeman had him 44th, and Chad Jennings and Britton had him unranked. Law praised Sugano's splitter and theorized his accuracy would allow his below average stuff to play up to an extent. Kiley McDaniel had him outside his top 50.

The aggressive Angels are still looking to round out their starting rotation, and clearly are valuing crafty veterans over young players with big stuff. They are evaluating starting pitching differently than other clubs, so it totally checks out that they are in on a guy like Sugano. Signing Sugano would set up a Jack Kochanowicz vs. Reid Detmers matchup for their last rotation spot, unless they wind up trading Anderson. José Soriano and Kyle Hendricks are locks for the rotation as of now.

Signing Sugano is not the most thrilling possibility, as he is more of a stop-gap option then a genuine fix. Angels fans would rather the Angels bring in a Blake Snell or Max Fried, but those are expensive assets with a wide range of suitors. The Angels are trying to dominate the margins in free agency, and will likely save their splashier moves for trades.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout