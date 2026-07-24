Jo Adell's biggest selling point showed up at the perfect time for Angels

The Los Angeles Angels and their fans are well aware of the kind of difference that Jo Adell can have on a baseball game. When he's on, Adell looks like one of the best hitters in baseball with the type of athleticism that can completely take over.

But all of that talent comes with frustrating inconsistency on both sides of the ball. After resisting previous opportunities to trade Adell, it seems as though the tide could be shifting thanks to his specific skillset.

Anyone looking for an everyday outfielder is going to be understandably wary of Adell. His struggles against right-handed pitchers are well documentted, and his defense — outside of the occasional game where he looks like Willie Mays — leaves a lot to be desired.

This particular trade market, however, is very shallow when it comes to right-handed bats, and nearly every playoff contender (and those that only think they are) could use such a player. While Adell's value is lower now than it may have been, it's that very profile that was on full display earlier this week against the St. Louis Cardinals that could generate enough demand to get LA to finally move him.

Jo Adell's ability to still punish southpaw pitchers may unlock the Angels' trade deadline aspirations

While not fun to admit, the Angels are going to be sellers at the trade deadline, and the odds are good that they'll be aggressive in doing so. The team doesn't bring in a guy like John Mozeliak in the middle of the season to stay the course or make minor changes. This is going to be a very different organization very soon, and moving Adell feels like one of their greatest opportunities.

Through 102 games, Adell has continued to mash against lefties even as his performance against right-handed pitchers has dragged his overall line way down. In 119 plate appearances against southpaws, Adell is slashing .309/.345/.573 with nine home runs this season. That certainly points to the 27-year-old outfielder needing to be a platoon player, but that's not a bad thing this year.

A lot of teams need that right-handed hitter who can handle that side of a platoon. There are just not any premier bats that are likely to be available at the deadline, so buyers are going to have to get creative with how they bolster their lineups.

Assuming the Angels actually make Adell available for a reasonable asking price, one that takes into account that he is under team control through 2027, they could end up getting a much better return than his overall play this season (and most other seasons) would suggest.