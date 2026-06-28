Ken Rosenthal's prediction for the Angels didn't account for Arte Moreno's twist of fate

The Los Angeles Angels were destined for some changes and MLB insider Ken Rosenthal did not mince words when predicting what the team will do with general manager Perry Minasian and manager Kurt Suzuki in the offseason.

In Rosenthal’s latest article for The Athletic, he made the following prediction: “I’m calling it now: Moreno will dump Minasian and manager Kurt Suzuki at the end of the season, then save money by waiting until the end of the lockout to name replacements.”

Of course, Rosenthal's prediction didn't account for Arte Moreno having an itch that had to be scratched before July. With the Angels parting ways with Minasian on Friday, it feels inevitable that Suzuki will have the same fate by the end of the season.

Minasian’s was contract is up after this season and it had become clear that he was likely to be out of job.

As for Suzuki, he's now in an awkward spot. His boss was just fired, and the first-year manager has three months left on a one-year deal. The math does not add up in his favor.

Who would even want to work for Arte Moreno?

Will Moreno go for a high-profile tandem by luring Kim Ng back to MLB and making Albert Pujols the manager? A pairing like that might actually make fans excited about the future of the organization but it’s probably not likely to happen.

Moreno likes to save money above all else and he’d probably have to give Ng a big contract to get her to come back to MLB after how her tenure with the Miami Marlins went and Pujols is sure to command a big salary just since he is such a big name.

Expect cheap options who probably won’t shake up the team’s status quo all that much. While Minasian had proven he was not a very skilled executive, his hands were always tied by Moreno. The owner vetoes trades that would help the team and has clearly been a hindrance to the organization ever since taking over.

What executive would even want to work with someone like Moreno? Any talented front office types would be wise to take literally any other job available to them so they don’t have to work for a dysfunctional franchise.

The same goes for managers. The Angels may have to settle for a Pujols or Torii Hunter, an ex-player who fans like and who actually likes ownership because they were paid a lot of money by them even though no one knows how they’d fare as managers.

This is why Angels fans want Moreno gone. They know he is at the core of the team’s rot and until he is gone it will probably just be more of the same for the Halos no matter who the GM or manager is.