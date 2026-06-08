Latest 2026 MLB mock draft continues to connect Angels to college arm with massive upside

The Los Angeles Angels are hoping to land a solid player with the No. 12 pick in the 2026 MLB Draft and they continue to be connected to right-handed pitcher Cameron Flukey. He has a ton of upside and fits the modus operandi of the Perry Minasian regime so it wouldn't come as a shock if he ends up with the Angels.

MLB Pipeline’s latest mock draft projects the Angels will take Flukey at No. 12. In the mock itself, they wrote, “Every Angels first-rounder this decade has been a collegian on an express route to the big leagues, and that streak should continue this year.”

Flukey is not the only named mention in connection with the Angels as they also note that the Halos appear to be very high on left-handed pitcher Carson Boleman. Still, ESPN’s latest mock lists Flukey as a possibility as well even though they project the Angels will take Chris Hacopian.

All this connection to the right-handed pitcher out of Coastal Carolina really can’t be a fluke…ba dum tss. He makes a lot of sense when thinking about how the Angels usually operate in the draft. Last season they selected right-handed pitcher Tyler Bremner and in prior years they have seemingly always gone with college players who could make it to the big leagues fairly quickly.

Cameron Flukey fits pattern of how Angels have drafted in the past

Flukey definitely seems to fit that bill. He’s 21 years old with a tall 6-foot-6 frame and has a strong fastball that lives in the mid-to-upper 90s with a really nasty curveball. His changeup still needs some work but it’s rare pitchers have three really strong pitches coming out of college. If he does develop a third pitch though, then sky is the limit with his other strengths.

Flukey's stats don’t fly off the page, as he had a 4.08 ERA in his college career. His strongest season was his sophomore year in which he had a 3.19 ERA in 18 appearances and struck out 118 batters in 101 and 2/3 innings pitched. Flukey was limited this past season due to injury and had a 4.13 ERA in seven starts with 31 strikeouts in 24 innings of work.

If the Angels draft him they will be hoping that he can be a legitimate arm in their rotation in a few years probably. In a dream scenario he could join the likes of Bremner and George Klassen in a rotation dominated by homegrown talent.

Of course, it’s no slam dunk the Angels will draft Flukey. They have operated a certain way for a while now but it obviously hasn’t brought about great results so maybe it’s time to shake up the playbook a little bit and try something new.