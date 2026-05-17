Praise for top Angels prospect came with a potential clue to LA’s plans for him

Tyler Bremner hasn't pitched since May 5 due to an illness, but it sounds like this issue shouldn't sideline him for the long haul. The No. 2 pick in the 2025 draft has emerged as the ace of the Tri-City Dust Devils, making mincemeat of the High-A hitters he's been tasked with facing since making his pro debut earlier this year.

In fact, he's been so good that MLB.com called him the Los Angeles Angels' hottest pitching prospect this year, going so far as to suggest that he should be promoted to Double-A the moment he's healthy.

That's lofty praise for someone with just five pro starts under their belt, but Bremner has more than earned the distinction. Now a consensus Top 100 prospect around the league, the 22-year-old right-hander is responsible for a 1.50 ERA and 2.30 FIP through 18 innings this season.

Tyler Bremner (LAA) joins the TJStats Top 100 following the graduation of Payton Tolle



Bremner, the 2nd overall pick last year's draft, is off to a strong start to his pro career. He wields a nasty changeup, which he supplements with a solid heater and an improving slider pic.twitter.com/T9VkzS5usY — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) May 8, 2026

Given the Angels' penchant for pushing prospects at a prolific pace, it should surprise no one to see the UC Santa Barbara star get a look with the Trash Pandas in the near future.

Tyler Bremner is justifying Angels' bold 2025 draft decision

The Angels weren't exactly lauded for selecting Bremner second overall a year ago. Many considered it one of the biggest reaches in recent memory, though the team did at least commit to a plan to sign him to an under-slot deal in order to go over-slot on falling prospects in later rounds.

Those are about as low as expectations can get for a top-three pick in the draft, but even if Bremner didn't have that kind of cushion, he'd be exceeding even the most optimistic prognostications right now. The benefit of drafting a college pitcher is that they're often ready to move quickly -- there was never even a discussion of having Bremner open the season in Low-A -- and already have a feel for managing a game on the mound.

There are some concerns to be had with his start, including the six walks he's issued over his 18 innings. That was never a huge problem in college, but command has often been cited as one of his weaker traits.

At least he's offsetting those baserunners with a ridiculous 40% strikeout rate, but that's really the result of a mature pitcher who is just abusing younger hitters with one of the best changeups in the minor leagues. The development of some third pitch (whether his current slider or another breaking ball) will be key to his progression at the higher levels of the organization.

This small hiatus due to illness is a good breathing point to reestablish expectations for Bremner, who should find himself in Double-A soon. If he keeps dominating there, another promotion to Triple-A should be on the table in a few months. Could a cup of coffee in Los Angeles await him afterward?

It'd be out of the question for most teams, but the Angels aren't shy about giving their top picks a chance to prove their major-league bona fides.