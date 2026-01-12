Mets broadcaster just outlined wild trade Angels fans won't embrace (but should)

The Los Angeles Angels feel stuck. That's not a newsflash, but given all the happenings this winter, ranging from a resolution to the Anthony Rendon drama to a new battle with FanDuel Sports Network, the club can't (won't?) do what's necessary to fill its considerable holes.

That might call for some drastic action and out-of-the-box thinking, and the New York media has an idea that fans will hate, but just might help the Angels solve their current woes. SNY's Dan Graca floats the idea of the Halos trading Mike Trout to the New York Mets as a way for both sides to make forward progress.

When discussing some outside the box ideas for the Mets on Baseball Night in New York, @DanGraca presents trading for Mike Trout pic.twitter.com/akPtSRjOiF — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) January 7, 2026

Graca's proposal clearly comes with a Mets slant. New York has had a strange and disappointing offseason just one year removed from giving Juan Soto a record-breaking contract, and could use an infusion of star power to win back fans and take control of the headlines. They could also use some right-handed pop after losing Pete Alonso to the Baltimore Orioles.

But what about the Angels? Why would Los Angeles trade the face of their franchise? Well, there are a few reasons that come to mind.

New York media floats a Mike Trout to the Mets trade idea that Angels fans will hate, but might be necessary

We learned a lot about Trout in 2025, and not all of it was pretty. After years upon years marred by injury, the three-time AL MVP was mostly healthy for a long time. Still, a bruised knee proved that Trout's days in the outfield are over. Without his defensive contributions, something that was on the decline anyway, the value proposition with Trout begins to drop, but if he can hit up to his vintage, he'd still be an insanely valuable asset.

However, the 34-year-old took some steps back in the box as well. A 120 wRC+ and 26 homers are nothing to sneeze at, but a .232 batting average is a far cry from Trout's peak. Not only that, but the future Hall of Famer struck out an alarmingly high 32% of the time, the worst mark in his career.

Things are only going to get worse as he ages. Trout still has five years and $185.5 million left on his deal, meaning we could reach the point where things get ugly. Real ugly.

As of today, we've reached the point where the 1.8 fWAR he produced in 2025 is nowhere near worth the $37.1 million he makes per season. That contract has bogged the Halos down to the point where buy-low moves are the majority of what they can do to fill out a roster that has considerable holes.

It would sting, and it would require the Angels to eat some money, but trading Trout would free up the cash necessary to make significant upgrades in multiple areas, resulting in a stronger overall team. On top of that, freeing themselves of Trout's contract and the expectations that come along with it could finally allow the Halos to embrace a rebuild, which, while unpopular, is something they desperately need.