Mike Trout could be the Angels’ biggest fan of the new ABS system, and here’s why

Los Angeles Angels legend Mike Trout has had the kind of career that one would think had earned him the benefit of the doubt from umpires, but that is apparently not the case. He may be the Angel most excited about the implementation of the new ABS challenge system.

Last season, Trout led the league with 116 incorrect calls made against him, which is somewhat jarring. Back in the day, established veterans like Trout would usually have borderline calls go their way, but maybe umpires think that Trout doesn't need any help, so they give the call to the pitcher.

Either way, this system seems like it could help trout in a big way.

Mike Trout will probably love the new ABS challenge system

For those unfamiliar, MLB has instituted the new ABS system this season after experimenting with it in the minor leagues in the past and in spring training last season. The system gives two challenges to both teams, and either the pitcher, batter, or catcher can challenge a ball or strike call that they disagree with.

Teams are experimenting with the new system in spring training. They are gaining information on which players they trust to challenge and which may be a bit too trigger-happy or don't have the best idea of the strike zone.

New manager Kurt Suzuki is a former catcher, so it will be interesting to see how much he allows catchers to challenge calls. Maybe it will be more situation-dependent than anything, and maybe he'd trust veteran backstop Travis d'Arnaud over Logan O'Hoppe even though neither graded out as a great framer last season.

The Angels could have something of a secret weapon in Nolan Schnauel, as he is a notoriously patient hitter with a good understanding of the strike zone. He figures to be the kind of hitter who will take advantage of the new system.

Given Trout's pedigree, it would not be surprising if he has carte blanche to challenge as he sees fit. If anyone should have that privilege, it is Trout since he is going to be in the Hall of Fame someday and has earned that right. The fact that he can get some calls to go his way compared to last season is even more reason to give him free rein when it comes to the new system.

Along with a new system, Trout may have to adjust to returning to center field this season. It may not be ideal at this point in his career, but with no great options, the Angels may have no other choice.

Trout had a rebound last season, so maybe this new system is just what he needs to start getting back to being an All-Star like he was perennially at his peak.