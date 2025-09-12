Much has been made of the current home run drought that Mike Trout is going through. Trout recently told The Athletic that despite the absence of any home runs since August 8th and an overall underwhelming season he still believes he can be among the best players in baseball.

After the month of August saw Mike Trout hit just .218 and post just a 88 OPS+, Trout has been swinging a much better bat in September. Through eight games this month, Trout is hitting .280 and has brought his OPS+ up to 122. While he still has not found his power stroke, Trout is finding his groove once again - now as the lead off hitter for the Angels. So now that the slump is seemingly over, Angels fans can go back to wondering when Trout may join the 400 home run club that he has sat two big flies short of for over a month now.

Mike Trout's hot streak means home run #400 could finally be right around the corner

With Mike Trout making contact a lot more consistently now and showing he still has plenty left in the tank, it is only a matter of time until he starts putting the barrel on pitches and sending them into the bleachers. And lucky enough for Trout, the Angels are heading to the ballpark that Trout has found the most success in (outside of The Big A). The Halos are set for a four game series in Seattle this weekend, and Safeco Field has seen its fair share of Mike Trout dingers. 33 of his 398 career home runs have been in Seattle, with Trout als boasting a career .333 batting average at Safeco Field in 94 games. Simply put, Trout sees the ball extremely well in Seattle and puts a lot of power into the ball when he connects.

Of the pitchers taking the mound for the Mariners this weekend, Trout has found success against two of them while not having many at-bats against the others. Bryce Miller has seen Trout five times, holding him to a single hit. And Friday's starter Luis Castillo has held Trout to just two hits in 11 at-bats, but one of those was a Trout big fly. Bryan Woo has yet to allow a pitch to Trout, but with Woo pounding the strike zone more than any other pitcher, Trout could very well get the best of him. And on Sunday, George Kirby will hope to survive against Trout. The Angels' legend is 4-11 with a home run against Kirby, making Sunday a strong chance for Trout to finally go deep.

There is no guarantee Trout hits #400 this weekend. However, the timing of going to a stadium he has dominated while he has regained his composure in the batter's box make it a story line worth following for Angels fans and fans of MLB at large.

