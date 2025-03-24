MLB insider indicates an incoming demotion for an Angels offseason pickup

The Angels are in Los Angeles right now about to play their annual spring training Freeway Series to wrap up camp, but a few players they have are going to be optioned down in the coming days. One of the players on the roster bubble is J.D. Davis, who the Angels signed to a minor league contract this offseason. It already seemed unlikely that Davis would make the big league team out of camp, but a baseball insider from New York city just reported that the former Mets and Yankees corner infielder is going to start the season in the minor leagues. According to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, "J.D. Davis is not expected to make the Angels."

If Davis is out of the running, it would be down to Kyren Paris and Ryan Noda for the final bench spot out of camp -- it appears unlikely that Christian Moore earned a spot on the big league team.

“J.D. Davis is not expected to make the #Angels” roster, per Joel Sherman in the NY Post. pic.twitter.com/3docyFFNm5 — BTH (@BeyondTheHalo) March 23, 2025

While there have been no known reports to this yet, it seems that Yoán Moncada's thumb is no longer viewed as an issue that will cause him to miss Opening Day. The switch-hitter is listed on the Angels' lineup card as a bench player for their first exhibition game against the Dodgers. He likely will not play in the game, but he could perhaps squeeze out one last tune up game before they start counting?

With Davis being ruled out of the race (if Sherman's report is accurate, there has not been an official announcement by the team), the natural conclusion here is that they no longer require his services as a third baseman. If the Angels knew that Moncada was heading to the injured list, then Davis likely would have made the team over players like Ryan Noda, Kyren Paris, or Christian Moore in order to platoon with Luis Rengifo at third base. Davis and Rengifo are the only non-Moncada players the Angels have left on the spring roster with tangible proof that they can play third base without it being a major transition positionally.

Could Davis be used as a trade option if he does indeed not make the Opening Day roster? Per data from TruMedia, Davis' 94.6mph average exit velocity from spring training is fourth most of the Angels regulars (he only trails Jorge Soler's 99.6mph, Taylor Ward's 96.2mph, and Nolan Schanuel's 94.7mph(!!) ). He also posted a respectable .796 OPS. His spring training shows that he If the Angels can acquire Ian Anderson for José Suarez, then anything is possible! Perhaps a team offers up an enticing package to pick up some dingers from "Just Dingers" Davis given that the Angels have no use for him at the moment?

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout