MLB insider says the quiet part out loud about John Mozeliak's Angels' future

When the Los Angeles Angels first hired John Mozeliak as the team's interim general manager after letting go of Perry Minasian, it seemed like he might just be tasked with finding a successor and then he and the organization would go their separate ways. Now, it doesn't seem like that will be the case.

MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported in his most recent column: "John Mozeliak, hired as the Angels’ interim GM through the season’s conclusion, is now expected to stay on the job."

Now, this does not necessarily mean Mozeliak will remain the GM. We at Halo Hangout have written about how it would not be a shock to see an organizational restructure in which Mozeliak stays on as president of baseball operations and then hires a GM under him.

Angels play in a weak division which makes it easier to see path to contention

It really wouldn't be a shock to see Mozeliak stay pretty involved, though. He has to have a little bit of a bitter taste in his mouth with the way things ended in St. Louis where he was the Cardinals' president of baseball operations. While he chose to step down after his contract expired, the Cardinals really started going the wrong way his last few years on the job.

Sure, the Angels have been a bad team for a while, their farm system is considered one of the worst in MLB, and owner Arte Moreno is notorious for being difficult to work with. But so far it seems like Mozeliak has a nice buffer between he and Moreno since team president Molly Jolly is the person Mozeliak has reported to.

Not only that but the team had a solid showing in the 2026 MLB Draft according to a lot of experts so it seems like things are headed in the right direction for the franchise.

While it might seem like the Angels are far away from contending, the American League West is an absolute joke right now. The Angels entered Sunday's play with a record of 41-64 on the season and they are only 12.5 games back in the division. There are no juggernauts in the AL West, so if the Angels can get some promising young prospects who will be ready to contribute in the next few years then it's not impossible to see them becoming more of a factor in the division.

In short, Mozeliak does not seem like he just wants to come in as a mercenary consultant and then go off to another organization. He seems like a guy who is in it for the long haul which is good news for the Angels given his track record of success.