New Angels addition is talking a big game, but the odds are against him this season

Jeimer Candelario was one of the more intriguing non-roster signings the Los Angeles Angels invited to camp this year, and thus far, he's proving there's still a little thump in his stick. The 32-year-old infielder is up to a .333/.429/.708 batting line through 10 spring training contests, backing up his performance with six extra-base hits and a 184 wRC+.

That hot start (and his track record of success) certainly hasn't left him short on confidence, as he told Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register that he's feeling good and ready to star for the Angels this year. A lofty goal to be sure, but he's certainly looked the part over the past few weeks.

He even got some praise from manager Kurt Suzuki, who said he's "a really good player" who has a sweet left-handed swing. Candelario is, of course, a switch-hitter, but his better side has always been his right, so those comments are nothing if not a good sign from his new skipper.

So, is it time to drink the kool-aid and buy in on Candelario's resurgence?

Jeimer Candelario likely to make Angels' Opening Day roster

It should be noted that Candelario has produced at a near-All-Star-level in the past. In 2021 with the Detroit Tigers, he posted a 119 wRC+ and 3.9 fWAR as the team's full-time starting third baseman. And in 2023, he produced an impressive encore, finishing with a 118 wRC+ and 3.2 fWAR while splitting time between the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs.

The problem is that when he's not raking at that rate, things tend to get ugly. He's never had another full season in which he's produced an above-average level (by wRC+) beyond those two. And between 2024 and 2025 (after signing a $45 million contract in free agency), he was worth -1.0 fWAR for the Cincinnati Reds. Suffice it to say, he barely made it halfway through that contract before being let go.

That's partly why it's so hard to bet on a successful comeback story for Candelario, not to mention his escalating strikeout habits; a concern he hasn't quelled even during his hot start to spring training (he's punching out at a 28.6% rate thus far). Plus, during his best years, his defense is generously described as "passable."

Because of the Angels' unsettled infield picture, he's looking more and more like an Opening Day lock with each passing exhibition contest. But for anyone hoping that this will lead to sustained success and a Comeback Player of the Year trophy, it's probably best not to get too invested in Candelario's Angels tenure.