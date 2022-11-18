1 starting pitcher the Angels need to stay away from
The Los Angeles Angels have upgraded their rotation by signing Tyler Anderson to a three-year deal. He'll be their second starter behind Shohei Ohtani.
Anderson joins a rotation that already has Ohtani and three other young lefties in Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers, and Jose Suarez.
Because Ohtani is in the rotation, even though he's reportedly willing to go to a traditional five-man rotation, the Angels want to stick with six most likely.
Nathan Eovaldi should not be the sixth starter for the Angels in 2023.
Unfortunately, Nathan Eovaldi is never healthy. After having his first complete season since 2014 last season, he had two separate stints on the injured list which resulted in him missing more than a month each time in 2022.
Eovaldi made just 20 starts this past season for Boston. He made fewer than 30 in each of the six seasons from 2015-2020 and he made fewer than 21 starts in all but one of those.
The last thing the Angels need is to be signing an injury-prone 32 year old.
Furthermore, Eovaldi has rejected the Qualifying Offer. This means the Angels would have to lose another draft pick after already losing one for signing Tyler Anderson along with another $500,000 in international bonus money.
I understand Eovaldi is a quality pitcher when healthy but the Angels would be paying a ton of money, their third-round pick, and another $500,000 of international money for a guy they likely won't get 30+ starts out of while he's going to likely be in decline.
I don't know what you think, but I'm not thrilled with that idea.
I'm all for signing the right players with the qualifying offer attached, but Eovaldi is not that guy. The Angels can find a quality sixth starter for cheap who will probably give the team more innings than Eovaldi.
I'd stay away if I'm Perry Minasian.