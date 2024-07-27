2 Angels trade rumors we hope come true, 1 we hope doesn't happen
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels are in the thick of numerous trade rumors with the July 30 deadline just a few days away. The Halos have been deemed sellers, but GM Perry Minasian has maintained that the club isn't looking to trade any players who are under team control beyond the 2024 season.
Is that an accurate state of where the Angels' front office truly stands, or is it GM-speak for "we're waiting for more offers"? Either way, being that LA is out of the playoff picture, several contenders will be looking to poach any number of players from the Angels' roster.
The Angels have a real opportunity at this year's trade deadline to restock the team's beleaguered farm system. Will they take advantage of it? Will the Angels hang on to some of their best trade chips? Let's explore two Angels rumors that fans hope come true, and one that everyone in LA's fanbase would prefer to see disappear.
Angels starter Tyler Anderson should be dealt at the trade deadline
Starting pitching has been, and always will be, at the top of most buyer's lists at the MLB trade deadline. Last season, baseball fans watched Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Jack Flaherty, Michael Lorenzen, and Aaron Civale all find new homes before the deadline passed. This season, some of the hottest names are Garrett Crochet and Tarik Skubal.
But Angels' starter Tyler Anderson's return to form has not gone unnoticed. He's still under contact through next season, and his reasonable salary is another reason the southpaw has drawn considerable attention. Anderson isn't just the subject of trade talks among big-market ball clubs — small-market teams can take advantage of the lefty's affordable 2025 salary as well.
While parting with a player is never a fun experience for fans, seeing the potential return for Anderson, who's 34 years old, should help to put a smile on the faces of the Angels' fanbase. This is a deal that needs to get done.
Angels should trade Luis Rengifo while he's having a career year
While starting pitching is sure to be the biggest topic of discussion at the MLB trade deadline, the lack of position players rumored to be available before July 30 will only drive up the price. Luis Rengifo is having the best year of his career, and the Angels should trade him while his value is up.
The Angels have a number of players who will be free agents after the season, but Rengifo is under team control through 2025. That, plus his .308 batting average and defensive versatility will be appealing to a number of teams.
This is an opportunity, just like with Anderson, for the Halos to get a maximum return on Rengifo. Unless the Angels have future plans to offer Rengifo a contract extension — which they shouldn't — moving him at the deadline makes perfect sense.
Selling low on Taylor Ward is an unwise strategy for the Angels
When you start talking about trading rentals or players like Anderson and Rengifo who'll be free agents after next season, it's easier to understand the idea of tearing down part of a roster. But Taylor Ward is a different story. Though Ward's name has been brandished about in a number of trade rumors recently, the Angels would be selling on the former first-round pick who's also under team control through 2026.
While Rengifo is having a career year, this season marks the worst baseball Ward has played since the pandemic-abbreviated season in 2020. And even that year, he was hitting .277 with a .716 OPS. Ward's already matched his home run total from 2023, but he's hitting just .226 with a .699 OPS. The 30-year-old's 95 OPS+ is the lowest it's been since Ward became a full-time starter.
Selling low is not a wise strategy, and if the recent Randy Arozarena trade deal is anything in the ballpark of what LA would be able to get for Ward, the market is suggesting that it's best if Angels just hang onto him for at least another year.