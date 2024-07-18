2025 LA Angels Schedule: Stakes in Freeway Series go up as MLB makes massive change
By Drew Koch
Leave it to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to completely screw up the timing of next year's schedule announcement. Unlike the NFL, which has about three continuous days of wall-to-wall coverage dedicated to unveiling the schedule for the upcoming season, Major League Baseball does so in the middle of the All-Star break with no notice whatsoever.
While Los Angeles Angels fans haven't had much, if anything, to cheer for in 2024, the best thing about sports is that there's always next year. The LA fanbase is already ready to put this season behind them, but next year isn't going to be much easier.
2025 LA Angels Schedule: Halos battle White Sox on Opening Day in Chicago
For the second year in a row, the Angels will open the season on the road. This past season, the Halos opened the 2024 season against the Baltimore Orioles. Los Angeles' opponent on Opening Day next season will not be near as formidable, as the Angels will pay a visit to the South Side of Chicago to play the White Sox.
Angels fans, as bad as the 2024 season has been, it's been even worse for the White Sox faithful. Chicago owns the worst record in MLB and is looking to sell off any and all of their top talent at the upcoming trade deadline. So, it can always be worse.
2025 LA Angels Schedule: Freeway Series vs. Dodgers expands to six games
MLB did fans throughout the country a solid by eliminating the silly two-game rivalry series, and instead, all regional rivals will now play a three-game set at home and on the road. For Angels fans, that means the Freeway Series will contain two more games against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025.
Next year, MLB will institute Rivalry Weekend in mid-May. From May 16-18, 11 interleague rivals will go toe-to-toe, while four other regional rivals will play during the weekend set as well. The Angels will pay a visit to Chavez Ravine that week and the Dodgers will travel down I-5 to The A in mid-August.
For weeks now, Angels fans have been saying, "There's always next year, there's always next year." Well now, the fanbase knows exactly who and when the Angels will be playing next year.