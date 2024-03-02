3 Angels players we'll be glad are gone in 2024 and 2 we wish stayed
The Angels roster saw several departures this offseason.
By Drew Koch
LA Angels fans can't believe Shohei Ohtani is really gone
This seemed as though it was always going to happen, right? While the Los Angeles Angels were said to be involved in the negotiations for Shohei Ohtani, it felt all along as though the Los Angeles Dodgers were going to emerge with the two-way superstar this offseason.
The contract, while obscene, will likely be worth every penny for the Dodgers, especially if Ohtani brings them multiple World Series championships - something he was never able to achieve while playing in Anaheim.
One could make the argument that losing Ohtani is a double-whammy, as the reigning AL MVP was not only an All-Star-level hitter, but a Cy Young-caliber pitcher as well. The fact that the Angels never made it to the postseason with both Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout will haunt Angels fans for quite some time.
Randal Grichuk's bat will be missed against LHP
Life without Ohtani is going to be rough, but the Angels will also miss having Randal Grichuk's bat in the lineup as well. Acquired at the trade deadline from the Colorado Rockies, Grichuk put up quality numbers against left-handed pitchers.
Grichuk's .328/.388/.607 slash line and 165 OPS+ against southpaws will not be easily replaced. The Angels are hopeful that former first-round draft pick Jo Adell finally lives up to his potential, but to date, the 24-year-old has fallen woefully short of expectations. Grichuk joined the defending NL Champion Arizona Diamondbacks this offseason on a one-year deal.