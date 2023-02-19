3 Angels players who could be first time all-stars in 2023
2) LA Angels player who could be a first-time all-star: Taylor Ward
I've been one of the leaders of the Taylor Ward hype train and that will continue in this article. Had the outfielder not gotten hurt crashing into the wall, I truly believe he would've been an all-star last season.
Prior to the injury, Ward was slashing .370/.481/.713 with nine home runs and 23 RBI. He was leading the league in OBP and was hitting for power as well. Of course it's unreasonable to expect Ward to continue on THAT pace, but there's no reason to expect his production to take the nosedive that it did.
From that moment on until the all-star break, Ward slashed .221/.295/.321 with three home runs and 11 RBI. He did this in almost two months.
If Ward is able to stay healthy, his numbers should look even better in 2023 than they did this past season. He's going to be hitting in front of the likes of Trout and Ohtani and will also be surrounded by more talent so should have the opportunity to drive in more runs out of the leadoff spot.
Ward is a player anyone should bet on making his first all-star appearance.