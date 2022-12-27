3 biggest Angels surprises of the offseason so far ranked
2) LA Angels biggest offseason surprises ranked: Depth, depth, depth
The biggest issue the Angels had last season was not their pitching as some think, it was their offense. When the injuries to guys like Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, and David Fletcher happened, they had virtually no playable hitters to take their place. Andrew Velazquez is great defensively but he's not a major-league hitter. Matt Duffy isn't very good either. The Angels have made depth their number one priority this offseaon which is refreshing.
The Angels made a trade for Gio Urshela. The fit is interesting considering he's a primary third baseman with very little experience anywhere else, but he's likely going to play all around the infield. Anthony Rendon is also likely to get on the IL at some point, that's where Urshela really comes in handy.
The Angels also signed Brandon Drury. He has more experience playing around the diamond than Urshela but is also a primary third baseman. I expect him to be the second baseman on Opening Day and he's a guy who can move all over the infield and even into the corner outfield spots.
If Rendon gets hurt, the Angels have a viable backup option. If Jared Walsh has a setback or isn't himself after surgery, the Angels have a viable backup option. The Halos can also give Rendon days off with Drury and Urshela on the roster.
Guys like Luis Rengifo and David Fletcher who were both unquestioned starters will have to show their worth to play. The Halos have nine legitimate hitters now and one of the deeper lineups in all of baseball. They have the star power of Trout and Ohtani and have surrounded them with quality big-league players. It's a different and refreshing approach.