LA Angels: 3 likely 2023 Opening Day roster complaints many fans will have
3) LA Angels fans will not be happy with the back end of the rotation
The Angels made a big move in their rotation, signing Tyler Anderson to a three-year deal. Anderson is coming off a career year with the Dodgers and will be at the top of the rotation behind Shohei Ohtani. Patrick Sandoval and Reid Detmers are both options most of the fan base is very comfortable with, but what about after them?
The Angels use a six-man rotation because Ohtani is in the rotation and it's what they prefer. Jose Suarez is going to be a member of this rotation, either in the fifth or sixth slot. I'm fine with it after the second half he just had but understand complaints fans have of him only doing well against weaker competition and struggling the third time through the order.
The sixth spot is very up in the air right now. As of now, it'd probably be Griffin Canning or Tucker Davidson for that spot if the Angels went internal. I, and most Angels fans, hope they go external.
There's still one mid-rotation arm available in free agency in Nathan Eovaldi but I do not believe the Angels should sign him. There're a plethora of solid back-end arms including a couple the Angels have been linked to like Seth Lugo and Rich Hill.
I think the Angels just need a veteran who can eat innings and keep them in games. Some fans disagree and think they need more. Either way, the back end of the rotation will be a major talking point among Angels fans.