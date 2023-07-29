3 relief pitchers the Angels should target at the trade deadline
These 3 relievers would be solid additions without the Angels having to give up t
As the Trade Deadline approaches the Los Angeles Angels have confirmed their buyer's status by taking MVP candidate Shohei Ohtani off of the trade block and acquiring Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez from the Chicago White Sox. Now that the first domino has fallen, the Angels have come out and said they are still looking for more. In the past the Angels haven't had a very strong bullpen and this year is nothing different.
Why the Los Angeles Angels should target Relief Pitchers
Outside of Carlos Estevez's All-Star caliber season as the Angels closer, they've been clearly missing consistent middle relief pitchers. As a combined bullpen, the Angels currently rank 18th, with a 4.16 ERA in 363 innings pitched. There has been quite a bit of turnover for the Angels bullpen since the start of the season. Starting the year, Ryan Tepera was looked at as one of the Angels better relief pitchers. After posting a 7.27 ERA in 10 games the Angels released him. He wasn't the only relief pitcher who moved backward from last season. Jimmy Herget has also struggled with a 5.06 ERA with the team in 16 games before being sent down to AAA Salt Lake. This forced the Angels front office to give some different arms a shot in the majors.
Those pitchers gave a good boost for a short period of time in the middle parts of the season before the All-Star break. That stint was short-lived once a lot of those players started getting hurt. With Ben Joyce, Chris Devenski, and Sam Bachman now on the IL, the team is desperately looking for more depth and more consistent players at the position. Since the trade deadline is the last time to boost your roster before the final push to the postseason, now is the perfect time for the Angels to add to their bullpen.
Here are 3 relief pitching options the Angels could trade for.