3 things standing out the most in LA Angels remarkable season
No. 2 thing standing out the most in LA Angels remarkable season: Angels finally have starting pitching
On the topic of starting pitching, the LA Angels have the starting pitching that they've been lacking season after season with huge contributions from Noah Syndergaard, Michael Lorenzen, and most noticeably Reid Detmers. The Angels starting rotation ranks 11th best according to FanGraphs with a 3.56 FIP and is ranked third in innings pitched among starters with 166.2 innings of work.
Surprisingly, they rank 14th in ground ball percentage with 43.2% despite having a strong middle infield with the likes of Andrew Velasquez and Tyler Wade picking up the team with both David Fletcher and Matt Duffy being out. Some credit also has to go to Anthony Rendon and Jared Walsh, who have been great defensively at the hot corners and saving a few base hits from being hit at the corners.
The most noticeable starting pitcher in the rotation right now has to be Detmers, who tossed a complete no-hitter in his last start despite only striking out two hitters the whole night. There's no doubt that his fastball and curve ball combination was electric as he's thrown the fastball for 48% of his pitches and curve ball for 24%.
He averaged his fastball around 90-95 MPH and his curve ball around 70-75 MPH for two huge differences to force batters to struggle. His no-hitter might be a sign of great things to come for him in the future as he definitely has a high ceiling of potential.