5 LA Angels hitters who are not helping themselves during spring training
Poor spring performances from these players could derail their bid for an Opening Day roster spot.
By Drew Koch
Luis Rengifo, Angels infielder
Rengifo has not looked comfortable at the plate this spring. The 27-year-old is hitting just .207/.233/.241. No one is going to confuse Rengifo for a power-hitter, but the Angels infielder has just one extra-base hit in 10 Cactus League games.
If Rengifo's struggles bleed over into the regular season, don't be surprised if Brandon Drury grabs the lion's share of starts at second base. If the Halos add another bat to act as the team's designated hitter before the start of the season, Rengifo could be relegated to a bench role.
Stringing together some solid performances before the end of spring could give Rengifo a necessary boost of confidence heading into Opening Day next week.
Ehire Adrianza, Angels infielder
If Adrianza had put up better numbers this spring, he'd be pushing the aforementioned Rengifo for playing time. Unfortunately, Adrianza's spring has been even worse than Rengifo's. The former Atlanta Braves shortstop, who signed a non-roster deal earlier this year, is hitting a measly .192/.276/.423.
Adrianza does have two big flies next to his stat line, but those both came in the same game and represent the only extra-base hits the veteran has recorded this spring. Adrianza is angling for that final bench spot on the Angels Opening Day roster, but he'll need a strong finish to be sure that the role doesn't go to someone else.