3 non-roster invitees who could steal Opening Day roster spots for the Angels
Is there are player or two in Angels camp that could catch Ron Washington's eye?
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels roster is going to look quite different in 2024 without No. 17 in the lineup. Shohei Ohtani is at Camelback Ranch this spring with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Halos will be looking to fill a massive void in their lineup.
It's doubtful that any three players, much less one, can replace the production that Ohtani provided to the Angels over the last several years, but LA will still make an effort to compete in the AL West heading into the upcoming season.
While a lot of Angels fans are pinning their hopes in 2024 to the likes of Nolan Schanuel, Zach Neto, and the cluster of young talent on this year's team, fans might be surprised to see a few of the club's non-roster invitees (NRIs) make a run at the Opening Day roster. Who's got the best chance to make a strong impression this spring?
3 non-roster invitees who could steal Opening Day roster spots for the Angels
Drew Pomeranz, LHP
If Drew Pomeranz is fully healthy, and returns to form, it would seem that his chances of snagging one of the spots in the Los Angeles Angels' bullpen is relatively high. While he hasn't pitched in the major leagues since 2021 due to injury, Pomeranz has a terrific track record as a reliever.
Pomeranz has been an All-Star (2016) and a World Series champion (2018), but the past few seasons have seen the southpaw spending the majority of his time on the injured list. Pomeranz signed a four-year deal with the San Diego Padres prior to the 2020 season, but was less than halfway through that deal before a season-ending injury in 2021 turned into a career-threatening injury.
Pomeranz suffered a torn flexor tendon that required surgery, and after missing all of 2022, a setback during rehab in 2023 saw the left-hander fail to return to the big leagues last season. Pomeranz agreed to a minor-league deal with the Angels just before spring training began.
Pomeranz's numbers speak for themselves. Since becoming a reliever, Pomeranz owns a 2.42 ERA in just under 150 appearances while striking out over 11 batters per nine innings pitched. If Pomeranz proves he's healthy, there's a good chance the savvy veteran snags a spot on the Angels' Opening Day roster.