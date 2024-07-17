Angels' All-Star Tyler Anderson slighted by rival Rangers' manager Bruce Bochy
By Drew Koch
The All-Star Game came and went with Angels fans not seeing hide nor hair of their lone representative. Tyler Anderson, the Los Angeles Angels only All-Star selection, was benched for the entire game. He never threw a single pitch.
If the general consensus is that the All-Star Game is an exhibition put on purely for the enjoyment of baseball fans, then shouldn't the manager do everything within his power to showcase at least one player from every team?
Angels' All-Star Tyler Anderson slighted by Rangers' manager Bruce Bochy
The manager for the American League squad this season was Bruce Bochy. The skipper of the Angels' AL West rival Texas Rangers opted to keep Anderson on the pine, but the Angels' starter wasn't the only division rival who didn't enter the game. The Seattle Mariners sent Andrés Muñoz to the Midsummer Classic, but the reliever wasn't called upon either.
Bochy also pulled Houston Astros' All-Star slugger Yordan Alvarez after just one at-bat even though every other AL starter stepped into the batters' box twice. Alvarez was dealing with a knee injury after being plunked a few games prior to the All-Star Game, but it's not as if the Astros slugger was playing the field.
Of course, Bochy had no problem making sure that all three of the Rangers' All-Stars got into the game. Marcus Semien started the game at second base and was replaced by Jordan Westburg in the fifth inning. Rangers' shortstop Corey Seager replaced Gunnar Henderson midway through the ballgame, and Texas' closer Kirby Yates was called upon during the eighth inning.
Angels' play-by-play broadcaster Wayne Randazzo took notice of Anderson's absence as well and vented his frustration at the lack of representation.
Angels fans have been on the other side of this argument before with players like Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout getting multiple ABs while fans of a team like the Kansas City Royals or Detroit Tigers watched their All-Star spend the entire game in the dugout.
If the All-Star Game really is about the fans, then every fanbase (including the Angels) deserves to see their team's logo on the field — though that might have been hard with the atrocious uniforms provided to the AL and NL All-Stars in Tuesday's game. Yuck!