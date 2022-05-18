Angels catcher-turned-bullpen catcher proves he still has it with Taylor Ward HR snag
Former LA Angels Catcher Drew Butera is now part of the Angels' coaching staff. At 38 years old, he made the career move and is now serving as the bullpen catcher. During Tuesday's Angels game, however, he may have proven that he still might have it as a player in this league.
Taylor Ward launched a home run into the Angels' bullpen, and Butera somehow made a great play and snagged his solo shot on a running catch. Not only that, but he somehow caught it with his own hat...
Butera must still be on the same workout regimen he was in as a player, because Butera made quite the athletic play out there in the pen. Of course, there is no position on the field to catch home runs in the bullpen, but we can still dream.
After all, Butera did live a dream. While he may have not had an illustrious career with lots of accolades, he still played 12 years in the Big Leagues. Being able to stay in the game, and with a team he had two stints with, on the coaching staff has made the dream life last even longer.
Drew Butera is also likely very happy with his slugging LA Angels' outfielder Taylor Ward.
Drew Butera may not work with the outfielders as a coach, but I'm sure he's thrilled with LA Angels' OF Taylor Ward's breakout this season.
Ward now has nine home runs on the year and leads the AL with two triples already. He also leads all of the Majors in batting average (.376), on-base percentage (.484), slugging percentage (.733), OPS (1.216), and OPS+ (255). Tallying 23 RBIs and 26 runs through just 28 games so far this season, he's been nothing short of sensational.
The entire coaching staff has to be proud of Ward, who won an A.L. Player of the Week award earlier in the season. He's been solid on defense as well, and has picked up the slack for a couple of struggling high-profile bats in the lineup in Jared Walsh and Anthony Rendon. Ward has been incredibly important to this team, and looks to stay hot as the Halos finish up this series in Texas.