Angels manager Ron Washington calls out Jo Adell after inexcusable base running gaffe
What was Jo Adell thinking?
By Drew Koch
Slide, Jo! Just slide! All he had to do was slide. Oh my. If you weren't tuned in to the Los Angeles Angels' loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, you missed one of the worst base running mistakes you'll ever see.
With the Angels trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning and Jo Adell on first base, it was time to move the runner into scoring position. Adell got a great jump and was off to second base ahead of the 0-1 pitch from Rays reliever Jason Adam. Adell was easily going to convert the stolen base, and then, disaster struck.
Adell overran the bag. You can do that when you're busting it down the line to first base, but not second. The Rays infielder simply applied the tag and Adell was called out. No rally monkey was going to bring the Halos back from that blunder, and manager Ron Washington was visibly upset during the postgame interview.
Talking with the media after the game, Washington said, "I don't care what kind of jump you got, you got to get that bag. Simply because of the situation of the game." The Angels manager went on to say, "Hopefully, that will never happen again because when you actually look at it, it was embarrassing to all of us."
Washington called Adell's mistake a teaching moment, but one can only speculate as to what was actually said behind closed doors. One thing's for sure: if Adell does that again, he's going to be riding the bench even more than he has.
Adell's playing time has been limited due to the influx of talent in the Angels' outfield. With Mike Trout and Taylor Ward all but fixed in their spots, right field has been a revolving door with the likes of Adell, Aaron Hicks, and Mickey Moniak all seeing time in Wash's lineup.
Sadly, Adell was actually playing well until that moment. The former first-round pick was 2-for-4 with a home run, and had seen his OPS jump to .894 after an eighth inning single. But that base running mistake was, as Washington said, embarrassing and kind of unforgivable.
Washington was also extremely disappointed with home plate umpire Doug Eddings after the game. During the ninth inning, there were at least three questionable called strikes. Washington later remarked that in the ninth inning Eddings called the game like he had somewhere to go. Instead of series win, the Halos now head to Boston after dropping two of three games to the Rays.