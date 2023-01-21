Angels news: A different catcher to pursue, best player to wear number 1, more
The Angels are reportedly interested in free agent catcher Gary Sanchez. While Sanchez would be an upgrade over Max Stassi, he's not going to be very cheap and might not even sign with the Angels as many teams could use catching help. If the Angels don't get their guy, we could see them pivot to someone else.
Roberto Perez is the second-best catcher available right now. He's not any good with his bat but he's won two Gold Gloves behind the plate. Defense matters a lot with catchers and if the Angels have a Perez and Stassi tandem to begin the season, it doesn't get much better defensively than that.
The Halos should still be giving Logan O'Hoppe a shot to win the job in Spring Training in my opinion, but if they disagree, Perez wouldn't be the worst option in the world.
More Angels news:
Yesterday we discussed the best Angels player to wear number 0. That wasn't too hard to decide on as there were only two options. The best player to wear number 1 was a little bit harder to come up with just because there were many more options to choose from, but the answer was still pretty obvious.
MLB news:
Pablo Lopez is officially off the board as he was traded to the Twins along with two prospects in exchange for Luis Arraez. Lopez was a pitcher many Angels fans wanted, but unfortunately, the Halos just didn't have the assets to get something done. Miami acquired a hitter who just won the batting title. The Angels didn't have a player close to his caliber available in a trade.
As a result of the trade, the Marlins are planning on using star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. in center field with Arraez playing second base. Miami now has five second basemen on the roster including Chisholm, Arraez, Jean Segura, Jon Berti, and Joey Wendle. If Wendle is available he could be a potential Angels shortstop trade target.