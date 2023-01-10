Angels news: Carlos Correa, Brett Phillips more
The Los Angeles Angels have signed a fourth outfielder. The Angels and Brett Phillips agreed to a one-year $1.2 million dollar deal for the 2023 season. With uncertainty regarding who the fourth outfielder will be, the Angels have answered that question.
Phillips is nowhere near a good hitter. He's slashed .188/.273/.348 with 28 home runs and 93 RBI across six seasons. The Angels did not sign him for his bat, he's here because of his legs and his glove. Both of which are elite.
Phillips ranked in the 96th percentile in outs above average according to baseball savant in 2021. He ranked in the 88th percentile in sprint speed for 2022. For a fourth outfielder who'd get a start every ten games or so, this isn't bad. If Mike Trout or any outfielder were to go down, that's when we'd see Jo Adell or Mickey Moniak get brought up for extended at-bats. All in all, not a bad signing for a bench glove.
More Angels news:
A potential Angels free agent target, Johnny Cueto, has signed a deal with the Marlins. The free agent market with starting pitchers is thinning with only a couple of decent options left. Perry Minasian will have to act swiftly if he wants one of those pitchers. If not, a trade makes sense as well. The Angels should be adding another starter.
MLB News:
The Carlos Correa saga finally (I think) is over. He has signed a deal with the Minnesota Twins which guarantees him six years $200 million dollars. This is a huge dropoff from the $300+ million dollar deals he had with the Giants and Mets. I wish the Angels would've found a way to get him, but the Twins are taking a risk here. We'll have to see how it plays out.
The Nationals signed Corey Dickerson to a one-year deal. 2023 will be another lost year for Washington but they bring in a veteran who can potentially net them a prospect at the deadline if he performs.
The Blue Jays signed Brandon Belt to a one-year deal. The fit here is interesting but Toronto adds a big bat who can play some first base and DH for the team as well. Belt is coming off a very down year but he dealt with a knee injury which played a big role in that. With a lesser role there's a very good chance we see Belt do big things for what should be a very good Toronto team.