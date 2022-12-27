Angels news: Chris Sale, banned shift, more
The Los Angeles Angels need another starting pitcher and Perry Minasian appears to be hard at work in efforts to land one. The Angels have been linked to free agents like Nathan Eovaldi, Corey Kluber, and Rich Hill but Jon Heyman of the NY Post says they could possibly be interested in Chris Sale as well.
Sale was one of the best pitchers in baseball for a prolonged period of time but has dealt with a bevy of injuries and has made just 11 starts in the last three seasons combined including just two this past season. Sale is making a lot of money for the next two seasons as well. Should the Angels try and trade for him? Is it smarter to just go the free-agent route?
More Angels news:
Who stands to benefit the most from banning the shift? The Angels are full of power hitters who pull the ball a lot, there could be plenty of guys who would benefit. Someone like Jared Walsh comes to mind as he's a big power-hitting lefty but he actually performs better with the shift than without. There's one particular player I think will be even better than he already is with the shift ban going into effect for the 2023 season.
MLB news:
Other teams have reportedly been in contact with Carlos Correa and his camp following more physical troubles after inking a deal with the Mets. It's still likely he ends up in New York but could the Angels be one of those teams reaching out?