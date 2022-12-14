Angels news: Correa signs, MLB news, more
Three of the four star shortstops have now signed as Carlos Correa signed a 13-year $350 million dollar deal with the Giants. It's the biggest deal for a shortstop and one of the biggest contracts ever handed out in MLB history.
The thirteen years was the Giants' way of getting the AAV down to a very manageable $26.9 million dollars. Correa will be 41 when his deal expires, the same age as Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts. This raises the question, what will Dansby Swanson get?
It'll be interesting to see the kind of contract he gets as the fourth-best of the four good shortstops available, but he's going to have many teams bidding on him.
More Angels news:
Who do you think the best starting pitcher in Angels history is? It was hard making a top-five list as there were a couple of guys I really wanted to include and highlight but just couldn't over those I chose.
J.P. Feyereisen was just DFA'd by the Rays. He's hurt and won't be available until late August at the earliest, but he has three years of control left after this one. The Angels can trade for him and give practically nothing up while hoping he's anything close to what he was. If he ends up being that, then this is a home run for the Angels. It's a move I think they should make.
MLB news:
The Giants signed Ross Stripling to a two-year $25 million dollar deal with an opt-out after the first year. Stripling had a great year for the Jays this past season and cashes in with the Giants. Stripling is someone I was very interested in having the Angels sign, and he didn't really get much in terms of guaranteed money. It'll be interesting to see what they do with the sixth starter spot.
The Rockies signed Pierce Johnson to a one-year $5 million dollar deal. Johnson dealt with injuries and bad luck this past season but was one of the Padres best relievers in 2021. This is a rare nice deal for Colorado.
The Royals signed Ryan Yarbrough to a one-year $3 million dollar deal. The Angels were reportedly interested in Rays pitching and Yarbrough was a guy who was DFA'd and available in a trade. It's unclear whether Yarbrough was someone they asked about but he has experience as a starter and as a reliever, so it could have made some sort of sense to get him as a sixth starter if the Angels did want that. A trade never materialized and now the southpaw is a Royal.