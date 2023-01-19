Angels news: Gary Sanchez, best outfield in MLB, more
All three projected Opening Day outfielders for the Los Angeles Angels are ranked in the top ten in their respective positions according to MLB Network's top ten lists. Hunter Renfroe was ranked as the tenth-best right fielder, Mike Trout was considered the best center fielder, and Taylor Ward was ranked the fourth-best left fielder.
With that in mind, do the Angels have the best outfield in baseball? I think it's definitely a discussion. The only other team with three outfielders ranked in the top ten is the Astros. Another team worth considering is the Braves who have stars in Ronald Acuna Jr. and Michael Harris in their outfield but have uncertainty in left field.
It's one of the best, and arguably the most complete group in the majors. It'll be fun to watch for sure.
More Angels news:
The Angels are reportedly showing a lot of interest in free agent catcher Gary Sanchez. With uncertainty in the catcher spot with Logan O'Hoppe being inexperienced and Max Stassi coming off a dreadful year, the Angels being interested in a catcher makes sense. What I don't want is for O'Hoppe to not have a shot at a spot on the Opening Day roster which is what a Sanchez signing would do.
The Marlins looking for Luis Arraez in a Pablo Lopez makes it just that much more unlikely that the Angels would be able to execute a trade for the right-hander. Arraez is an all-star who just won the batting title. The dropoff from him to a player of Luis Rengifo's caliber is large. The Angels likely do not have the pieces to get a deal done which is unfortunate as they still need another starting pitcher.
MLB News:
The Red Sox signed Raimel Tapia to a minor league deal. Tapia is a player I thought the Angels would consider for their fourth outfielder vacancy but they went with Brett Phillips in that role. Tapia is a better hitter than Phillips but isn't nearly the defender Phillips is. The Angels prioritized the glove over the bat.
The Red Sox have received "significant" interest in pitcher Tanner Houck. Houck has worked in the rotation and in the bullpen for Boston and could be available in a trade. He'd be an intriguing sixth-starter option but the Angels would probably be better off going for a veteran for that slot rather than trading for an unproven starter.
The Mets signed Tommy Pham to a one-year deal. Pham is another outfielder I thought made sense for the Angels as a fourth outfielder but he's not much of a defender either.